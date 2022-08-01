When we think of Dubai, we usually imagine sleek skyscrapers, desert safaris and golden beaches. However, Dubai is also considered a shopping haven by both locals and visitors. Dubai’s shopping scene boasts of a wide variety of markets that can bring any shopping enthusiast to their knees.

These markets offer everything from luxury items to traditional spices and textiles. Whether you’re planning to splurge on new items or to shop with a budget, Dubai has just the place for you. Here is a list of the best things to do in Dubai.

The next time you’re in Dubai, swing by these markets to satisfy your shopping addiction for the best prices.

The 7 Best Markets to Shop From in Dubai

Visiting the markets are a great way to soak in the rich authentic culture preserved within Dubai. Modern malls offer global brands, food and entertainment while souks take you on a more traditional shopping experience.

Shoppers rarely leave unsatisfied as there is always a wide variety of options to choose from. Here are seven of the best markets in Dubai to pamper the shopaholic in you:

The Gold Souk

Nestled in Deira, this souk houses many jewellery shops that offer a wide variety of gold. Besides having many options, they also offer cheaper rates. Hence, many visitors flock to the souk to buy authentic gold without burning a hole in their wallets.

The Bur Dubai Market

This vibrant souk located in Bur Dubai offers buyers textiles, clothing, footwear, souvenirs and, customisation. The Bur Dubai Market is a one-stop destination for shoppers who want to buy cotton, silk, cashmere etc., in all colours imaginable. You can also find expert tailors there to customize your clothing.

The Spice Souk

If you want to take back a piece of Dubai with you, the spice souk is definitely a market that you shouldn’t miss out on. The Spice Souk of Dubai is considered one of the best in the UAE. They offer custom mixes and gift boxes that you can get for your loved ones and spicy local delicacies that are a must-try.

The Ripe Market

The Ripe Market offers fresh produce that is organically grown by local farmers. They also have many stalls selling food, flowers and other products. If you’re a huge foodie, this market is the best place to buy everything fresh and healthy.

Dubai Flea Market

If you’re on a budget, you should consider dropping by the Dubai Flea Market. It is highly popular among the international visitors for its cheap prices and variety. The flea market offers second-hand clothing, furniture, ceramics, antiques etc., in all shapes and sizes. Food stalls are stationed at different parts of the market for shoppers to take a quick break.

The Dubai Mall

Shoppers wanting to get a taste of Dubai’s luxury lifestyle can head to the Dubai Mall to browse through global luxury brands, restaurants and entertainment outlets like cinemas, aquariums and an Olympic-sized ice rink.

City Walk

City Walk is a huge urban shopping mall that offers both indoor and outdoor shopping options. You can check out luxury brands and dine at gourmet restaurants. City Walk also offers multiple facilities for beauty and wellness, jewellery and home improvement outlets.

Why Dubai is Great for Shopaholics

Any experienced shopaholic will recommend Dubai as the ultimate destination for retail therapy. This is because Dubai offers great prices and abundant options that cannot be matched anywhere in the world. There is also no sales tax applied on most goods and services in Dubai.

The availability of luxury goods, affordable products and souvenirs engrained with Dubai’s rich culture acts as a tempting beckon to the shopping freaks in all of us.

When is It the Best Time to Visit Dubai?

Many locals recommend travelling to Dubai around November to February as the weather becomes unbearably hot the rest of the year.

Ideally, the winter season is filled with milder temperatures and a buzz of excitement from Dubai’s food and shopping festivals.

The average temperature during November varies from 25°- 30°C. This allows you to enjoy not only the modern facilities but also lets you roam around the traditional streets and souks of Dubai without the danger of a heat stroke.

Wrapping Up

Dubai is a city that has seamlessly fused glamour and tradition into one. A perfect example is the Burj Khalifa and the old souks that have stood strong for decades. The abundance of shopping options ensures that everyone who visits Dubai leaves satisfied.

The next time you’re planning to visit, remember to drop by these markets so that you get a real taste of Dubai.