If you are in the chocolatier or confectionery business and you are struggling to make a stunning design for your chocolate packaging, stay around. Learn how to make your boxes visually attractive and unique, so you could allure more customers and increase your sales. Check out the most vital tips and tricks, directly from packaging professionals.

Does packaging matter as much as flavor?

Even though the flavor of the chocolate is the most important aspect of your product, you should not ignore the packaging factor. Because even if you sell the most delicious and mouth-watering chocolate ever, if your packaging is dull and unattractive it is highly unlikely to trigger spontaneous purchases or get people interested in your edibles in the first place.

In fact, if your brand and products are not yet well-known or have gone viral online, your chocolate packaging would most probably sell more than the magical flavor of your sweet treats. With that in mind, it is essential to opt for an eye-catching design.

Once you establish your chocolate label as a recognizable brand in the field, you should stick to the packaging that people know you for. That way, when they go to the store or search for your products online, clients would be able to instantly recognize you among competitors by the distinctive packaging colors, typography, and unique visual elements.

5 tips for designing your chocolate packaging

Use eco-friendly materials

The future of chocolate packaging is sustainable, no doubt about that. Confectionery brands are slowly starting to embrace and implement environmentally-friendly practices. Why? To save the planet, preserve its natural resources, protect the oceans and wildlife, and meet the high expectations of customers when it comes to eco awareness.

You can also make a difference in this world and build a reputation as a brand that cares about the environment. All you need to do is ditch plastics in your packaging and switch to eco-friendly materials that are recyclable, compostable, and even edible. As a start, try to invest in kraft paper or cardboard chocolate bar boxes and shift to biodegradable wrapping paper.

Tell a story

Storytelling is the new marketing. People are eager to find an emotional connection with the brands they are loyal to. Thus, the best thing you can do to heighten your packaging is to tell your company’s or your product’s story through text and visuals. Show your clients that your product is more than just chocolate. Tell them more about how you started and where you are headed, what your values and missions are, where your cocoa comes from and how it is sourced, or anything else that might help you build a bond.

Use simple designs

Simple and minimalistic designs are very on-trend for chocolate packaging. As people react to this type of visual stimuli quite well, it is important to meet their expectations. But not only that. Make sure to present your product in the clearest, most authentic, and alluring way, using as few design details as possible. If executed right, this packaging strategy typically promises high profit and many new customers gained.

Consider custom packaging

The unwritten rule of being a business that sells memorable products is to always rely on custom packaging. Going for traditional chocolate packaging that the majority of your competitors use will only make you blend in, instead of standing out. To be outstanding and evoke emotions through chocolate packaging, focus your effort on selecting an alluring color scheme, attractive visuals

Add premium touches

Adding a few premium touches to your chocolate packaging can really elevate your design and make your products more desirable. That is because people love and seek uniqueness, they are naturally looking for something original and out-of-the-box that gives them a sense of luxury and exclusivity. Fragranced materials, soft coating, silk laminate elements, glossy texture fonts, and inserts are some premium touches worth considering.

How to choose the right packaging company?

The right packaging company for your chocolate business would be one that:

Helps you make a smooth transition to sustainability

Offers a wide range of high-quality eco-friendly materials

Meets your expectations in terms of customization availability

Contributes to lowering your business’s eco-footprint with packaging solutions

Is flexible toward different printing methods, inks, and custom designs

Introduces a fast, easy and digital way to make packaging orders

