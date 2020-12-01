Teaching as a career option has always been equally popular among girls and boys. Therefore, every year lakhs of students do prepare for CTET/TET exams.

CBSE conducts CTET exam announcing Government School Teacher jobs to hire eligible candidates. The major difference between CTET and TET is that CTET is a Central government-conducted recruitment test conducted twice a year while TET comes under the State Government Conducted recruitment test.

The motto of both tests is hiring the best candidates.

If you are specific to have your government-teaching job in UP then the first step to become a government teacher is UPTET. If you do not hold a Teacher Training Certificate, it is probably not possible to be in this career in the state. The maximum duration of the training certificate is 5 years.

UPTET introduces two sets of applications categorized for Primary Teachers and Upper Primary Teachers. They both have different eligibility criteria.

Having a teacher-training certificate will be exposing you to different opportunities including Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Kendriya Vidyalaya Samiti, Army Public School, State Government College, and Private College. The selection procedure starts once you get registered for the exam and qualify for the needed cut0ff.

There are three prominent categories of teachers called TGT, PGT, and PRT.

Toppers’ Tips For CTET Preparation –

If you are preparing for CTET exams then you might be contemplating how to do your exam preparation in a better way. In this section, we are going to mention the toppers’ tips for CTET preparation. Let us check out these in a detailed manner –

Understand The CTET Syllabus –

First, you need to know about the best preparation books giving you an ideal idea of the syllabus. You may also check online sites to get a hint about it. Toppers say that going with NCERT Textbooks is quite helpful in this context. It will be good if you start your preparation even before the exam dates are declared. Practice and preparation are everything. It has a vast syllabus and a sophisticated strategy is needed. Going through these NCERT Textbooks helps to get many ideas about it.

Consider CTET Deadlines –

Do not forget to consider CTET deadlines too. We all know that this exam holds a vast syllabus. Therefore, you should prepare your strategy section-wise so that everything could be covered within the stipulated time. Here, it needs to mention that CTET is associated with the B.Ed syllabus but the paper is a bit tricky. Your preparation needs to be done accurately. Prepare an ideal timetable to study and stay stuck to it as much as possible.

Work On Your Reading Speed –

You should increase your reading speed, which will help you in the exam. Working on reading speed means getting good at scanning and understanding questions fast. Generally, CTET questions are quite long, and working on reading speed will help to save your time. Do keep in mind that any sort of negative marking in CTET is not done. Therefore, you should attempt each answer. You should pay 1 minute for each question. Do not get stuck if you find any question quite difficult to understand. You should move on to the next so that you can attempt more.

Make Your Strong Grab Of CDP –

Yes, the next on the list is enhancing the understating of CDP. The significance of Child Development and Pedagogy is that it helps to make an ideal teacher. You will get to understand different aspects related to teaching. This subject will help you to know about a variety of pedagogy-related questions in other subjects’ holdings and its connection to CDP.

To Improve Your Weak Areas in CTET –

It is also quite important to work on your weak areas while preparing for your exams. You need to do more practice to determine this. Generally, you can get people saying that CDP is the most difficult subject. However, it is not true since you will get good at it as much as you do practice. Also, do not forget to practice the language sections at all. At the last moment, you should avoid reading up on new topics.

In The Short –

Teaching is an ideal career option to choose from. Whether you prepare for CTET or UPTET, both exams need ideal preparation. Hope they share tips that help you to understand exam preparation.