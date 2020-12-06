Every year, there are around 6 million car accidents in the US. And as a result of that, 3 million people are injured and 2 million experience permanent injuries!

Are you now curious what these accident injuries are? Then here are 5 common ones you should be aware of and what you should do should you find yourself hurt.

Cuts

In the majority of cases, you’ll get scrapes and cuts from car accidents. This is due to loose objects flying around and hitting you. For high-speed accidents, airbag deployment can also cause cuts.

In most scenarios, all you’ll need is to clean up the wound and bandage it.

Bruises

Bruises are also very commonly seen in car accidents, whether they’re large or small. They also happen for the same reasons above: loose objects and airbag deployment.

Like with cuts, most bruises are pretty minor and they should heal on their own in a week.

Whiplash

Whiplash is an injury you sustain in your neck and back due to your spine moving in an unnatural way. Symptoms might not always appear right away, so be on the lookout for any pain or stiffness for days after your accident.

Also, contrary to popular belief, whiplash doesn’t solely occur from high-speed accidents. In fact, whiplash can happen at speeds of as low as 10 mph!

So regardless of what speed the impact happened at, you need to be vigilant and watch out for signs of whiplash, as it can be a seriously debilitating injury.

Internal Injuries

You might see some external injuries (like bruises and cuts), but if the impact is bad enough, you can also suffer from internal injuries. They can include:

Internal bleeding

Broken bones

Fractured bones

Herniated discs

Punctured organs (such as the lungs)

Psychological Damage

Not only can you suffer from physical injuries, but also psychological ones. It’s not uncommon to develop anxiety or even post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from the accident. This can make daily life difficult.

What to Do if You Have Serious Car Accident Injuries

If you’re suffering from a serious personal injury as a result of a car accident, plus you aren’t at fault, then you need to find a good personal injury lawyer.

Take the time to do some research and know why to choose them, regarding whichever firm you pick. Some key things to look for include:

Years of experience

Specializations

Trial experience

Any complaints

Stay Safe on the Road

The best way to protect yourself from these injuries is to drive defensively and always pay attention to the road. That way, you can keep both yourself and your passengers safe.

But should you get into an accident anyway, you now know what to do for any car accident injuries you might sustain. Make sure you get the proper compensation so you don’t have to suffer any more than you already have.

If you found this article on car accidents helpful, please check out the rest of our blog!