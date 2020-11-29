Winter is coming:

With chilled mornings and fresh coffees also the dry skin, rough hair, and Dandruff is coming too. So, it is the perfect time to start taking care of your body and scalp to minimize the damage. There are several causes of dandruff formation.

So, it’s better to consult your dermatologist before trying out one hundred different shampoo and home remedies.

Because if you know why this Dandruff occurs and relapses every year, it will be easier to treat the root and get a better result faster.

Why Does Dandruff occur?

There are several reasons for dandruff formation.

Dandruff is mainly the dead skin cells of the scalp. The most frequent cause of Dandruff is the dirty, oily scalp, and It occurs due to less shampooing and using low-quality hair oil. Suppose you are sensitive to any hair product, hair color, or dye that might exaggerate the dandruff formation.

It is known as contact dermatitis. The infected, dead scalp skin cells come out as Dandruff. In the winter, the most common reason for the Dandruff is dry skin.

Remember, you have to maintain a healthy balance between oil and shampoo to get some healthy hair and scalp.

Some people genetically have oily, Dandruff prone hair. They need extra care to keep the hair bouncy and beautiful.

How To Prevent Dandruff?

Before treating any disease, doctors need a precise diagnosis.

That means you have to know the root cause of your Dandruff before starting any medicine or remedy hair pack.

If your Dandruff is from a natural, super dry scalp, only oil application may not be enough. Besides, excess oil then will cause acne on the face, and it’ll clog the roots of the hair to get nutrition. Here Betnovate scalp solution works better.

Betnovate is one kind of steroid that improves hair follicles.

It also increases the blood circulation to the scalp to rejuvenate the scalp cells. A healthier scalp will produce less Dandruff.

The Betnovate solution is available in several names in the market like beta cap solution and others. But this drug has extremely rapid action and widespread activity.

So, it would help if you never started the beloved solution without consultation with your dermatologist or GP. Ketoconazole shampoo works the best for fungal Dandruff. Usually, the Malassezia furfur species resides on the scalp and eats up oil to regrow and regenerate.

This dandruff type is common among people with an oily scalp. Other than these, if you have skin conditions like psoriasis or eczema, you have to start with antibiotics.

Complete the drug regimen according to your doctor’s prescription.

Most patients reverse after the treatment. In case you are getting relapse, then make sure you are leading a healthy life to support the hair and scalp.

Home Remedies

There are several home remedies to wipe out Dandruff from your scalp.

One is the oiling rule.

It says you should oil your hair every alternate day in case you have rough hair. For oily hair, it’s twice a week. Some of us think oily hairs don’t need oiling.

But that’s wrong.

When you don’t supply proper oil to the hair, the scalp produces excess fat. It’s way worse.

There is another myth that was shampooing a week thrice or every day leaves hair rough. It might be right for the extra wild hair.

But in cities, if you go out to work every day, it’s more than necessary to clean the hair after coming home. You can choose a mild and sulfate-free shampoo for regular use.

Baby shampoos are a better option for sensitive scalps as they have the least amount of irritating chemicals.