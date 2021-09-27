Bi-fold doors are a fabulous addition to your property that offers an opportunity to maximize your space of an opening. Any aluminum bi-fold doors will not only offer a strong, durable, and flexible solution, but they are in sync with modern architectural thinking.

You can find it on various TV programs where discussions on property matters take place, where you see these bi-fold doors in many houses looking too decent. Bifolding Door Factory is a British company who is supplying bifold doors of various designs and costs.

What can influence the cost of your bifold doors?

The cost of bi-fold doors may vary based on several factors, as follows:

The number of panels needed

Size of your bifold doors

Whether the internal or external installation

What material that you prefer to choose. For example, UPVC will cost very cheap while aluminum and timber will be more expensive.

What type of glass do you prefer?

What upgrading the locking mechanisms do you need.

What will you get by paying a higher cost for aluminum bi-fold doors?

As such ultimate cost of the bifold patio doors will depend on the final design. Most of the bi-fold products may offer you a range of options to choose from for a certain bespoke design so that you can get the most out of your budget. Several choices can affect the final price cost of your bi-fold door:

Your material quality

Most of the bi-fold doors are made from aluminum, and that is more expensive than UPVC and for a few good reasons. When you prefer aluminum, you will pay for long-lasting quality. You can also read more information on the internet to know why aluminum is considered the best material while bi-folding doors for any house.

Choice of glazing

In most standard bi-fold doors, folding glass doors will be fitted with double glazing, but a few other glass styles can also be chosen. For aluminum frames, usually, triple glazing is one of the most popular choices.

The panel size and numbers

Also, the size of your door opening and the layout of the home will decide the actual number of door panels that you can have. Going for a lesser number of door panels can keep your costs down, reducing the amount of material needed.

The color and other finishing touches

There are many options available to select from a range of colors to match your home style. You will also be offered a chance to customize all the finer details, like the number of door handles and all such things.

Bifold doors cost with 3 panels.

Aluminium doors will cost from £1,700 – £2,300

Timber doors will cost from £1,400 – £1,750

UPVC doors will cost from £1,200 – £2,000

With 4 panels

Aluminium will cost from £2,150 – £2,750

Timber will cost from £2,250 – £2,750

UPVC will cost from £1,500 – £2,300

With 5 panels

Aluminium will cost £4,000 – £5,500

Timber will cost £3,150 – £5,500

UPVC will cost £2,500 – £4,250

The best way will be to get multiple offers, compare, and make your decision.