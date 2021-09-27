Gone are the days of old television marketing. The ushering in of the internet has introduced changes in all spectrums of commercial life and marketing is one of them. 40% of the total population of the world is active on social media. This offers a very fertile land to target the audience and promote your brand.

Benefits of social media marketing

Social media is a very powerful tool for marketers. It is the best way to initiate a two-way conversation between the brands and the consumers. Since the expectations of users are always in flux and always increasing, having social media presence allows the brands to know what the users want. Incorporating those tactics in the marketing strategies gives the brands an upper hand.

The benefits of social media marketing are two-pronged. One is that it helps the brands to engage with the audience and instills a sense of confidence in the users. And second that it fosters loyalty in the users. It binds the consumers to the brand and then they seem reluctant to switch between the brands.

Types of marketing on social media

Broadly, there are two types of social media marketing. One is organic social media marketing and the second is paid social media marketing. The bottom-line difference between the two is relating to the budget.

Organic social media marketing – this includes the use of free resources to buttress brand marketing. Free elements include social media posts, which enkindle a two-way conversation between the brand and the consumer. It is suitable for small independent businesses that are tight on budget.

Paid social media marketing- this incorporates the use of paid tools. They are in the form of sponsored ads such as banners, carousels, images, videos, etc. these ads offer a better targeting option because you can target the audience on the basis of their location, online behavior, personal preferences, buying habits, etc. This is a highly specific and targeted form of marketing.

Conclusion

Social media marketing is a new era marketing method. If your company still depends on the archaic modes of marketing on TV’s, there is a fundamental issue in your marketing approach and soon you will be outshined by your competitor