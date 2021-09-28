For a long time, professional athletes and bodybuilders have been taking steroids for muscle growth. It is also used to energize their body for better performance and long workouts and practices. But after a time, it was found that it harms their body, and they have to face negative consequences. To resolve this issue, RAD 140 was manufactured by radius health, Inc. which is a type of Investigational Selective Androgenic Receptor Modulators (SARMs). It has all the positive effects of any anabolic steroid but doesn’t harm the body. It was introduced to prevent muscle loss and could be used for the treatment of other health issues like breast cancer too, in the future.

SARMs is better than steroids as it carefully selects the adrenergic receptors present in bones and muscles. They work, especially for each androgenic receptor. Androgens are hormones that help in developing male characteristics and controlling the growth of secondary sex organs. It is present in both males and females but in different quantities.

Testosterone is a principal androgen that is present in very large quantities in males and regulates male traits and reproductive activities. So, the work of SARMs is to emulate the function of androgen and associate them with the receptors directly. They have a sensitive approach and the best outcomes. On the other hand, steroids can be harmful as they can lead to breast growth in males and abdominal hair growth in different body parts in both males and females. Side effects of SARMs are very less in comparison to steroids.

RAD 140 SARMs is very popular among professional athletes and bodybuilders as it is one of the most powerful SARMs.

Mechanism of RAD 140.

RAD 140 works by selectively stimulating androgen receptors in the bones and muscles. But it does not affect reproductive organs. It helps in muscle growth by promoting muscle cell and protein development. As it is not completely understood yet, it is said that it targets and activate different protein than testosterone. It mainly activates androgen receptors present in muscles.

Due to the difference in the structure of RAD 140 and steroid hormone (like testosterone), pathways affecting testosterone cannot affect testolone. According to researches, it is also said that RAD 140 can activate injured regions cells of the brain.

Uses of RAD 140.

Increasing muscle mass.

The popularity of RAD 140 in bodybuilders is due to its muscle-building effects. It increases muscle growth without any harmful effect, unlike any other steroids. But till now it has been tested only on a single animal i.e. monkey. It is found that after a daily dosage of RAD 140 for 28 days, muscle growth was noticed in monkeys.

Breast cancer.

It is believed that RAD 140 can treat breast cancer. A common form of breast cancer known as androgen and estrogen receptor-positive is sensitive to hormones. According to a study, RAD 140 can prevent the growth of this kind of breast cancer by blocking the effect of estrogen.

Brain effects.

Androgen protects our brain by increasing brain cells, improving memory, and decrease amyloid-beta accumulation. Alzheimer’s is caused by amyloid beta. It even provides better sleep.

Weight loss.

It is also believed that SARMs increase body muscle but reduce body fat. But this theory is still not proved.

Benefits of RAD 140.

Increase in lean muscle mass.

Because of the anabolic effect of RAD 140, you can experience a higher rate of lean muscle mass as compared to steroids. RAD 140 will increase the rate of protein synthesis that will lead to an increase in muscle mass. Protein repairs the micro-tears in your muscle fibers during workouts.

Increased endurance.

SARMs also boost our body’s metabolism and help in increasing our muscle endurance. This helps you to spend more time in the gym and you can also reduce the recovery time between consecutive workouts. It is good because if you will spend less time waiting between workouts, there will be less muscle loss.

Promotes fat loss.

Muscle mass helps you burn more calories than fat as you burn more calories. So, this is one of the positive side effects of increasing muscle mass.

Fewer side effects than anabolic steroids.

RAD 140 has fewer side effects than any other steroids as it is not an androgen. It is so because it doesn’t affect our hormones as steroids do.

Dosage of RAD 140.

It is more effective if you take a small and appropriate amount of RAD 140. It should also be used in a cycle i.e. starting with a small dosage and then moving upward. You will start with a dose of 5mg for a week that will help you build tolerance for daily workouts. It can be further increased to 10mg. you need to complete your first cycle (for 6 weeks) and then move further with 15mg. it is mostly utilized for 8 to 12 weeks by men and 2 months for women.

Men should take 20 to 30 mg of RAD 140 consistently, 30-40 minutes before workout and after dinner. And it is 10 mg for women.

Exercise protocol in RAD 140.

You should follow a proper plan for a workout. It should be an intense workout plan.

You should do more sets with fewer repetitions i.e. 15 to 20 repetitions per workout.

To increase your strength you should follow the best workout plan i.e. 5X5.

Diet protocol in RAD 140.

When you take RAD 140to gain strength, your diet plan can be based on “the more you eat, the more you grow”.

You should eat fewer calories than maintenance calories if you prefer fat loss.

You should take the meal with more protein because protein is required during workouts.

Taking simple and complex carbohydrates in your diet will help you get lean muscle and increase strength.

Drawbacks of RAD 140.