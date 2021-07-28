The gaming genre has been on the receiving end of plenty of innovation over the years. More recently, developments have reached new heights. Alongside the powerful and sophisticated gaming devices, we all have access to today, the accessories which can be purchased to improve a gaming setup are astounding. Gaming chairs, which are designed specifically for avid gamers, is one of them.

Perhaps seen as a fad to some, gaming chairs are extremely popular with the gaming community. Of course, sitting on a sofa or a regular chair will suffice for some, but for others, the idea of having a chair specifically fitted with the requirements every gamer needs really appeals. Gaming chairs are suitable for an array of gamers also, be it players who enjoy real-money casino games in India or Call of Duty enthusiasts; these types of chairs are ideal for any gaming session. But how? Isn’t a chair just a chair? With a variety of big brands bringing out a selection of popular gaming chairs which have gone on to sell globally, the proof is clearly in the pudding.

First and foremost, gaming chairs support proper posture while sitting. Regular chairs can lead to a bad spine and result in people regularly slouching. Gaming chairs, on the other hand, are specifically designed with that in mind. Many gaming chairs come with a high padded backrest with both neck and lumbar cushions to provide extra support. They also feature height, reclining and armrest adjustments to enable a user to get into the most comfortable position possible. Not only do gaming chairs improve posture dramatically, but they’re far more comfortable than many other standard chairs.

On top the positive effects around posture, gaming chairs also offer eye-level computing. Gone are the days where gamers would have to view a screen while sitting at an awkward angle, instead being replaced by sophisticated chairs which can be raised or lowered depending on your height and desired eye level. If you’re more comfortable while you’re gaming, chances are you’ll conquer quests and complete a variety of titles more easily. One look at the competitive esports environments highlights just how important a chair can be to a competitive gamer. If a player can make sure that their posture is always aligned with their eyes on the screen, then their chances of success must surely increase.

(Image via https://twitter.com/Amando_Tillaart)

Another hugely beneficial aspect of buying a gaming chair is that it can increase energy levels. With poor posture, the muscles can get strained, and it can be tough to maintain a solid gaming session. Poor sitting habits can lead to numerous issues, as we’ve already highlighted with regards to posture, but it can also harm a player’s energy levels too. Gaming chairs eliminate all risks by supporting a player’s muscles properly and keeping any aches and pains at bay as a result.

Purchasing a gaming chair can also lead to a more immersive computing experience. With your body being more aligned and focused on the in-play action, it can improve your chances of success. In a recent study titled Power Posing by Dana R. Carney, findings indicated that a gamers posture could alter their mood. Sitting in a solid gaming chair and everything that entails can trigger elevated testosterone and decreased cortisol levels, therefore leading to feelings of power and strength.

Carney noted that gamers who sit upright, which is exactly what gaming chairs provide, tend to succeed more in the gaming world as the position they sit in sends positive signals to the brain, which ultimately leads to people feeling more powerful and unbeatable.