Creating a successful WordPress page has never been easier than it is now. Because of WordPress’ massive popularity and dedicated community, one can pretty much find a plugin for anything that they need. While this is great, this does create a new problem for us. Since we have so much to choose from, we tend to spend more time picking out tools than using them. At the same time, this isn’t too big of a problem if you are deciding between free plugins. Spending money on a bad plugin or theme really stings. So, to save you from shoppers’ remorse, we decided to create a small list of must-have plugins you won’t regret picking up. Stick around as we are going to go over the plugins that all successful websites have.

WP Reset

To kick things off, we have WP Reset, a combination of tools that makes developing your website that much easier. We are going to get into the specifics a bit later, but these tools are designed to help you test, recover, reset and optimize your website, even if you don’t have any experience with coding. Don’t worry, while WP Reset is marketed towards people that don’t know how to program. It contains certain tools that even programmers will appreciate. Features such as collections and snapshots gamify the webpage development process. These two features, in combination with the reset tools, let you experiment while building your website without having to fear the consequences of making mistakes. And that’s not all, as WP Reset also has additional cleaning features, cloud compatibility, a whitelabel mode, and the Emergency Recovery Script.

While you can get the emergency recovery script without having to get WP Reset. By using both of them in tandem, you will have access to the script’s full potential. Functioning as a standalone .php file, the ERS is something you set up once and forget about until something bad happens. Let’s say you can’t log in to your WP site, or you installed a plugin that causes the white screen of death. By opening up the Emergency Recovery Script from your browser, you can easily reset your website to a state where everything was working perfectly. If you are interested in the full set of features that this small but great script has, check out the ERS website. The script is 100% free, so there is no reason not to check it out.

Coming Soon & Maintenance Mode

This tool is here to ensure that your website has a great launch, but it can also be really useful if you find that your website needs maintenance. With most of everything that you need to know already in the title, Coming Soon & Maintenance Mode is a coming soon and maintenance mode page builder. Why spend hours creating a whole separate page when you can simply use a plugin that does it for you. With over 170+ wonderfully unique themes and more than 2 million royalty-free images at your fingertips, this tool will let you quickly create a page that will hype up the crowd before your page goes live. So why not get a head start on your competition by improving your page’s search engine results and by collecting visitor data with this plugin?

WP Sticky

If you are looking for a quick way to add some pizzaz to your website, look no further than WP Sticky. By using this plugin, you can quickly and easily add sticky elements that follow your visitors while they are scrolling through your website. Since they seem to cling to your screen, they are usually called sticky elements, and using them opens up a whole world of page design possibilities. By creating a sticky menu or header, you can create a huge page without having to worry about it being hard to navigate. And creating sticky elements has never been easier. With WP Sticky’s visual picker tool, you can make any element sticky without touching any code. Your creativity is the limit, so go ahead and improve your website by adding sticky elements.

WP 301 Redirects

If you are thinking about changing domains or switching from HTTP to HTTPS, make sure to use a redirect plugin, and when it comes to them, WP 301 Redirects is the best one. By using a tool such as this, you ensure that all of the SEO you had until now doesn’t go to waste. Equipped with all of the features that one comes to expect from a redirect tool, this plugin will automatically redirect any visitors. Pretty nifty. It also lets you easily create new redirect rules.

Simple Author Box

Last but certainly not least, we have Simple Author Box, a necessary tool designed for creating an effective author box. Using Simple Author Box, you can quickly create author boxes for your authors. From crediting multiple authors for one post, to automatically assigning certain authors to specific post types, this plugin has everything you need. And if you often have guest authors on your website, you are going to love this plugin, as giving them credit has never been easier.

In conclusion

All of the previously mentioned plugins focus on one specific part of web development, and they make it that much easier. From using a jack of all trades tool like WP Reset to a tool designed to do one thing like WP Sticky, all of them provide a superb user experience. So go and save yourself some time by trying them out.