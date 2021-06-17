Due to its highly competitive acquisition cost, its lack of robustness, its extension and its limited technical capacity, the consumer tablet is not very suitable for the professional environment.

Fortunately, the manufacturers of these tools have thought of putting on the market rugged tablets suitable for different areas of activity. Indeed, these tools can be used in all professional sectors such as logistics, infrastructure, industry, defense, construction, retail, engineering, emergency services, agriculture, health and many others. Why are rugged tablets the most suitable for the workplace? Discover in this article the advantages of a rugged tablet for the professional sector.

Rugged tablets are more robust than so-called “consumer” terminals

According to studies conducted by VDC Research report, “consumer” tablets have a failure rate evaluated at 100% unlike rugged tablets. Indeed, given their very complex work environment, professionals must equip themselves with very robust work tools. These tools should have strong resistance to dust, humidity, temperature, shock and vibration. Thus, the rugged tablet nowadays presents itself as the perfect ally of professionals. It offers technical specificities that perfectly meet the requirements of the professional environment. These tablets are IP and MIL-STD certified, waterproof, extended temperatures …

Rugged tablets offer more connectivity

“General public” tablets are designed with elegance and finesse, which limits their endowment of input and output ports. However, most rugged tablets are equipped with Ethernet connectors, COM or USB ports, a barcode scanner. These ports allow easy interaction with external drives, printers, networks or other keyboards.

Rugged tablets provide longer durability

The length of time during which the components of a tablet are marketed is called durability. This period guarantees the ability of these components to be maintained in working order. In general, the durability of a consumer PC is 6 months on average against 7 years for an industrial PC. We note that the long durability of a tool is equivalent to a decrease in the cost of ownership. Indeed, companies are more tempted to buy a consumer PC rather than an industrial PC. This choice is justified by the relatively low purchase cost (40% cheaper than the industrial PC). However, if one allows oneself to think in the long term, one would realize that the purchase of an industrial PC is more advantageous and more economical than the acquisition of a consumer PC. Indeed, the investment is amortized over time. In that case,

Rugged tablets have a lower total cost of ownership

The total cost of ownership is the life cycle cost of a product. This takes into account the cost of the acquisition, but also the other repair costs during its life cycle. “Consumer” tablets require much more investment over time. Indeed, over a period of 5 years after the acquisition, these tablets can cost up to 50% more, because you will certainly have to replace 2 or 3 times the material. It should be noted that during this time of changing equipment or repairing a fault, the company will probably experience a decrease in productivity.

Rugged tablets offer more temperature resistance

Rugged tablets generally operate between -20 ° C and +60 ° C while “consumer” tablets operate between 0 ° C and 35 ° C. We therefore notice that rugged tablets are the most suitable for different professional environments. Whether in an agricultural environment, in the production, distribution and management of water, air, electricity and gas, your equipment will work correctly.

Why are rugged tablets the most popular in the workplace?

Smartphones are the most widely used tools in the world today. There are over 75% of the number of smartphone users in the United States. These figures show us that many people use these accessories in their personal lives. However, in professional environments such as logistics for example, tablets are the most widely used tools to the detriment of smartphones. Studies conducted by Peerless Research Group in 2012 estimate that more than 60% of logistics managers opt for tablets against 31% who prefer smartphones.

It must be said that these Android tablets are the real allies of logistics managers who find that these tools facilitate the accomplishment of their missions. They believe that these devices make it easier to perform many tasks and increase productivity. These tablets are much more popular in sectors such as industry, transport, aviation to name a few.