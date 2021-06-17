If you’ve noticed your hearing has been degenerating, you’re not alone. In fact, in the U.S. some 78 million people live with some degree of hearing loss and is the third most prevalent chronic health condition facing older adults.

It’s not just your hearing that can suffer as a result of a loss of hearing, but you may find that your relationships start to suffer too. But they don’t have to.

There’s no question that untreated hearing loss affects relationships, in fact, in various studies it was found that people’s relationships suffered because they were unable to hear their partner clearly. Problems stem from hearing loss because communication is at the root of all great relationships and as soon as communication begins to decline, so does the relationship.

When someone suffers from hearing loss, conversations are no longer a fun way to engage with loved ones. In fact, people suffering with an impairment find they have to concentrate on the conversation and can find it exhausting trying to keep up. Any environment with even the smallest amount of noise can cause the person with the hearing impairment to become distressed.

As a result of being unable to participate in lively conversations, people with hearing loss may find themselves becoming more isolated and less willing to get involved with conversations with loved ones for fear of not being able to hear or misunderstanding what’s going on.

As time goes on, these feelings can compound and the person is often left feeling isolated, with loved ones feeling frustrated with someone who used to be outgoing, becoming a shell of their former selves.

The upshot is the key to any successful relationship is honesty – and work. Family and friends of a loved one who is suffering from some form of hearing loss need to make a conscious effort to change the way they communicate. This can be simple changes like looking at the person when you’re talking with them or getting their attention or you’re trying to change the topic of conversation. In addition, if you’re the person suffering with hearing loss, it’s important to speak up for you what you need and be aware that people may become frustrated – but it’s not personal. And remember, there are plenty of ways to improve your hearing. Going to see a consultant is a great place to start. If you’re worried about your hearing, getting your hearing tested and potentially having hearings aids fitted can transform the way you feel about yourself – as well as helping you communicate with loved ones.