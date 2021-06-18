Procrastination is a tendency to put off even urgent matters for an indefinite period, which leads to stressful situations, physical and emotional fatigue, and some difficult life situations. The reasons for procrastination:

lack of clearly formulated goals;

lack of proper energy;

lack of control from the outside;

presence of negative habits.

Several effective methods allow you to combat this condition.

One of the simplest methods includes the following activities:

Figure out which of several tasks set is the highest priority.

Eliminate all objects from your environment that can distract you in one way or another.

Find out what exactly you are motivated to do with this task (for example, you can say to yourself: ‘If I write my essay, I can get encouragement in the exam’).

If the task consists of several parts, then it is advisable to break it down into components and perform them one by one.

Important: having a clear schedule is protection against chaos. Having a plan is an effective defense against procrastination. If there is a planned order of actions, then the entire work process is performed quickly and efficiently.

It is possible to write out separately worthwhile tasks for the day and cross them off the list as you perform them. This methodology has shown good results in practice. Depending on the task, the plan can be detailed or general. This methodology works great when preparing for exams when all the material is divided into several blocks, and a certain amount of time is allocated to each block.

An orderly rhythm of life is orderly information in your head, which will be able to lead to all of your goals. The daily schedule plays an important role in every person’s life, especially a student whose self-discipline is not yet developed well enough. A planned schedule for the day will allow you to rationally allocate your time so that it is enough for study, additional classes, rest, and sleep. It is important to keep a daily schedule during the session and vacations.

How to motivate yourself to study

Motivation is raised by the spirit of competition, thoughts about the desire to continue your studies and friendship with interesting people from the course, maybe you are in love with someone from the parallel group and passed exams will allow you not to lose touch with this person, because you will continue to study together.

If you are distracted from the preparation by some mental worries that are not related to the studies, you can motivate yourself by the fact that the exams will distract you from your worries, if they are hard.

It is more difficult to prepare for the exam a person in love, because you want to be with your loved one every moment, and not waste time on studies and other vanities. Nothing but common sense will help here: include the adult in you who can think about the future, not just enjoy and rejoice. Your inner adult will most likely be able to tell you why you need to successfully pass your exams (for example, to ensure that your couple can make a good living through higher education in the future).

Determine your preparation and break times.

For example, from 10:00 to 11:30-teach, then take a 15-minute break, etc. As soon as it is time to teach, if laziness attacks, stop doing anything, just sit or stand, you will quickly get tired of it, as soon as you feel it, immediately begin to teach. In each approach do this exercise, immediately, when the desire comes to get into social networks or something else useless to do instead of studying.