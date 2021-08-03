Building an effective team is critical as it ensures the inclusion of the right people with the right roles and responsibilities. It is also necessary to ensure that the team knows how to communicate with one another, and virtual team building games can help to encourage team bonding and communication.

There are mainly five roles of an effective team – a leader, team player, a coach, a facilitator, and a creative director. In this article, we will go through the five key roles of an effective team that can help them to work diligently and efficiently towards their goal.

5 Roles Of An Effective Team

Leader

The role of a leader is the most important role when it comes to the effectiveness of a team. Almost 83% of all enterprises believe that it is very important to develop leaders at all levels to ensure better performance.

The leader is expected to come up with ground rules for the team, provide motivation, set goals, and provide direction for the team. The leader also has to build a good relationship with every team member and help them in times of need.

Leaders should have good communication with their team members to ensure an honest and trustworthy relationship. This can be easily achieved with the help of online team-building games and with the help of organizations like Jambar Team Building. According to reports, these online team building programs can increase productivity by upto 30%. This occurs as these programs ensure that teams learn to work as a group and have honest communication with their leaders and mentors.

2. Creative Director

Creativity is vital when it comes to the success of a team. Hence, every team needs a creative director who will help them develop unique ideas. In addition, a creative director will help the team think out-of-the-box by maintaining progressive energy. This ensures the team undergoes constant growth and development.

3. Facilitator

A facilitator is not a formally given title in any enterprise. Any member or the leader can take up this role. The role of the facilitator is to help in the decision-making process of a team.

A facilitator is also responsible for helping the team understand their objectives and goals and helping them realize the path to achieving these goals. They also help to maintain discipline, communicate with members, develop and motivate team members.

4. Coach

The team coach provides one-to-one support to the members of the team after their training gets over. In one-to-one training, the coach is the first person a member should approach if they face any problem during their work. The role of the coach can sometimes be taken on by the team leaders.

5. Team Players

Last but least comes the role of the team players. They need to be present during meetings and work on their tasks efficiently. Furthermore, they should openly communicate with their leaders to ensure that there are no misunderstandings. This will also help the members to learn from their mentors and leaders.

The best way to ensure that team members are comfortable in communicating with their mentors is by playing virtual team building games. This will effectively remove any discomfort between mentors and members to facilitate easy communication.

Conclusion

Thus to conclude, we can say that every one of these roles is extremely important for any team to work successfully. In addition, every individual of a team should be working towards a shared goal to contribute to the organisation’s overall success. We hope the above article helped you understand the five essential roles of a team and its team members.

Author’s Bio

Shrey Jain is the Co-Founder of Writofy & a Chartered Accountant who works with a team of creative content writers. He holds a forte in creating informative content on niches like crypto, business, fintech, digital marketing, and several others. In addition, his willingness to learn and share his knowledge can immensely help readers get valuable insights on varied topics.