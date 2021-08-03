When an accident occurs due to negligence or intention, a person can suffer from several personal injuries. Generally, different physical injuries such as broken bones, head and back injuries, facial and internal injuries are considered personal injuries. Not only are these personal injuries, but mental and emotional injuries are also under personal injuries. A personal injury lawyer will help the victim to claim compensation for emotional distress.

What Is Emotional Distress?

An accident or abuse can cause emotional injuries along with physical and financial losses. When a person suffers from different emotional disabilities, it is called emotional distress. There are different manifestations of emotional distress such as anxiety, guilt, depression, insomnia, shame, fear, humiliation, stress, less concentration, etc. All these emotional injuries are symptoms of emotional distress.

Proving Emotional Distress In Personal Injury Claim

For claiming compensation of emotional distress, the victim has to prove it in a personal injury claim. There is some necessary evidence to prove emotional distress, which is listed below.

The most crucial evidence of emotional distress is the victim’s words or written notes.

The official diagnosis and medical documents of emotional distress are vital evidence.

The family and friends of the victim can be witnesses of the victim’s behavior and actions due to emotional distress.

A personal injury lawyer must be hired to prove the emotional distress in a personal injury claim correctly.

Intentional Infliction Of Emotional Distress

Emotional distress can be caused due to another person’s intention. In those cases, the elements to prove the emotional distress are specific. The victim has to prove the actions of the level person. The liable person’s intention to harm the victim must be proved. The emotional distress caused to the victim must be the result of the defendant’s action.

Negligent Infliction Of Emotional Distress

If the victim is suffering from emotional distress due to another person’s negligence, the case is different. The liable person will get less punishment when his actions are not intentional. In that case, the victim has to prove that the liable person’s action caused the emotional distress and the person acted negligently.

Compensation For Emotional Distress

As there is no economic or physical loss in emotional distress, the compensations are different. The only way to compensate for emotional distress is to pay the medical expenses of the victim. The victim’s lawyer should try to maximize the compensation amount in a personal injury claim.

How Can A Lawyer Help?

A personal injury claim includes tricky court proceedings. As the victims of emotional distress are not emotionally strong, they cannot handle the complications of the claiming process. A personal injury lawyer will prove the emotional distress and represent the victim in court. He will prepare all the required documents for the claiming process and deliver the proper compensation to the victim.

Conclusion

Though emotional distress is considered a personal injury, it is not easy to prove emotional distress in a personal injury claim. The court will pay the compensation for the emotional injuries depending on the evidence. The injuries must be proved correct, and the claim should be filed following all the legal rules.

Author’s Bio

Shrey Jain is the Co-Founder of Writofy & a Chartered Accountant who works with a team of creative content writers. He holds a forte in creating informative content on niches like crypto, business, fintech, digital marketing, and several others. In addition, his willingness to learn and share his knowledge can immensely help readers get valuable insights on varied topics.