IV drip therapy treatments are no longer limited to hospitalized patients. Many health-conscious people nowadays use IV hydration therapy to get the vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and even pharmaceuticals they require to feel better and keep their bodies working properly.

Your body receives nutrients directly into the bloodstream with a vitamin infusion. This ignores the digestive system, which reduces the number of vitamins your body can absorb. Drip hydration makes nutrients instantly available, allowing your body to absorb 100 percent of what it requires before passing the rest to your kidneys to be flushed away.

With so many different vitamins and supplements to choose from, IV therapy can provide a variety of health and wellness benefits, including but not limited to:

Accelerating weight loss

Symptoms of a hangover

Taking care of nutritional deficits

Getting rid of toxins and free radicals in your body

Boosting your energy levels

Improving Cardiovascular Health

Let’s go through each of these advantages in further detail and give you the supplements that help clients attain that specific wellness goal.

IV Drips can endorse weight loss.

It’s no secret that losing weight may be difficult, which is why many people use IV therapy to supplement their weight loss efforts. The three leading supplements Livv naturopathic doctor utilize to aid in the weight loss process are:

Carnitine

Carnitine Alpha-lipoic acid

Lipotropic injections

CARNITINE

This amino acid converts fat into fuel. It transports fats to the mitochondria, the powerhouses of our cells, where they are broken down and used for energy.

ALPHA-LIPOIC ACID

Alpha-lipoic acid is a potent antioxidant that is found in all cells of the body. This chemical component also collaborates with the body’s mitochondria to enhance metabolism, prevent inflammation, clear toxins, and restore part of the oxidant (free radical) damage associated with aging. This chemical is naturally synthesized by our bodies, but only in low concentrations. As a result, an IV therapy of this supplement can boost metabolism.

LIPOTROPIC INJECTIONS

These injectable chemicals are fat burners. These are considered boosters, which means they should be given a syringe rather than an IV drip. While the ingredients vary, carnitine and B12, two popular nutrients, proved to aid weight loss. It is vital to highlight that IV therapy for weight loss is not a stand-alone treatment. It would help if you mixed it with a nutritious diet and regular exercise.

Hangover symptoms can be cured with IV Therapy

Hangovers are painful and unpleasant but they are also linked to poor work performance and work attitudes. Fortunately, IIV Therapy aids in the rapid resolution of common hangover symptoms such as:

Dehydration

Muscle pains or headaches

Brain fog or exhaustion

Extreme thirst

Vomiting, nausea, or stomach pain

IV Therapy may be useful in the treatment of certain nutritional problems.

IV therapy is used in hospitals to help those who are unable or too sick to eat. It is also an effective treatment for a variety of health disorders that can lead to nutritional shortages, including:

Crohn’s disease

Celiac disease

Colon cancer

Short bowel syndrome

Cystic fibrosis

IV Therapy can relieve your body of unwanted toxins and free radicals.

Aside from healing hangovers and supplying critical nutrients, IV therapy can also cleanse your body of toxins and free radicals that can harm cells and DNA and cause aging. Because antioxidants protect against pollutants and free radicals, the most popular IV therapy options include:

Vitamin C

Glutathione

Alpha-lipoic acid

IV Therapy can improve energy levels

Study on Playbuzz suggests that IV therapy can also provide your body a natural energy boost. Amino acids, for example, can help you replace your constant craving for coffee, soda, and other caffeinated beverages, which can otherwise overwhelm your body with excessive sugar.

IV can boost circulation and promote cardiovascular health

IV therapy can also help maintain your cardiovascular system by adding four add-ons for increased cardiovascular performance.

Calcium

Tri Amino

Arginine

Magnesium sulfate

The benefits of iv therapy are still being discovered.

Many patients benefit from IV therapy. Whether it is to provide the essential nutrients they require to live, improve their quality of life by addressing symptoms such as dehydration, or make people feel better.

But that is only the tip of the iceberg regarding what IV hydration may do for your body. We’re discovering new health and wellness benefits linked with intravenous nutrition therapy, even with today’s cutting-edge medicine.

If you want to learn more about what IV Therapy can do for you, take a look at Apnews to see which one could be suitable for you.