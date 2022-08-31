Wi-Fi has been debated for years by people of all ages. Now since the majority of us work from home on a regular basis, it has gotten much more frustrating. Even if you have one of the best Wi-Fi routers, your zoom calls could stall in the middle of a key meeting, or your Netflix movie might lose connection abruptly.

Furthermore, whether you own the finest power lines outside your house or not, getting rid of poor speeds as well as Wi-Fi dead zones is totally up to you. To help, we have compiled a list of troubleshooting techniques for you that will essentially enhance the standard of your Wi-Fi, so relax, take a cup of coffee, and keep reading.

1. Activate and deactivate your router

Although it may appear obvious, the majority of us fail to do so before starting to dismantle things. Turn your router off completely and then on again. Use a microfiber cloth to wipe down the router while it is turned off if it is dusty. This reduces the amount of effort required by the fan.

2. Switch internet service providers

You should also check to see if another provider could offer you a better deal and is located in your area. Think about it: how fast do I need my internet? You should look into all of your options before choosing an internet service provider (ISP). First and foremost, determine whether the ISP is available in your location.

After that, you may check the speeds that that provider offers by visiting their website. For example, if you are living in Texas then checking out grande communications odessa tx would be the way to go. With this provider, you would be able to enjoy internet speeds of up to 300 Mbps, unlimited local and long-distance calls as well as great customer service. Therefore, try this provider if you are residing in that area.

2. Test your speed

You can test your internet speed from different parts of your house using the best speed test apps. This can be used to assess where the strongest signal is, whether there is a problem in a certain area, or even if the signal is bad generally.

3. Change the location of your router

Know where to put your router for the best Wireless Fidelity signal; walls, gates, and cabinets will obstruct the signal, so do not hide it in a cupboard. For the best coverage, place it in the center of your home, away from other equipment that could interfere with it, such as the television or speakers. You can even mount your routers on the wall if you do not want them in the way.

4. Make sure your computer is clean

It is conceivable that the problem is not with the router, but with your computer, which requires internal cleaning. On a daily basis, your computer takes a lot from you, including undetectable downloads and program upgrades.

This can result in a clogged hard drive and apps that run continuously in the background. Check your Task Manager to determine if any unneeded updates have been installed and empty the hard drive.

5. Instead of using a USB cable, use an Ethernet cable

Finally, we recommend using a standard Ethernet wire. While Wi-Fi is tremendously useful, it can go down at any time. If you need stable connectivity, break out your old Ethernet cable and connect straight. Of course, you will have to sit close to your router, but the connection will be reliable.

6. Verify that the software on the router is up to date

Most modern routers should handle this automatically. However, it is a good idea to log into your router and verify that the updates are being loaded as soon as they become available. If they are not already updated, make sure they are in the settings area and set to automatic.

7. Disconnect any other devices that may be using the WiFi

Many devices, such as smart lamps, vacuum cleaners, and smart electronics, will continue to connect to Wi-Fi even when switched off, slowing down the signal. To solve this, consider the gadgets that you really must have with you at all times.

8. Secure the Wi-Fi network

If the Wi-Fi is not password protected, others in the area may use it. It may be free to share, but the more people who use it, the slower it becomes. In actuality, because Wi-Fi networks are so easy to break into, we always advocate choosing a strong password.

9. Get a Wi-Fi extender

If messing with your router’s settings sounds too daunting and you are short on cash, invest in a Wi-Fi extension. Connect these gadgets to the router’s wireless internet, and then extend the range by plugging them into an extra power outlet.

Final words

If none of the previous solutions work, contact your internet provider and explain your situation. You could request that a technician be sent out to further investigate the matter. Check with your neighbors to see if they are having similar issues, this could be a neighborhood issue rather than a problem with your home.