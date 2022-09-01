A citizen of any country that is part of the EU can travel to Portugal, live, and work there. Foreigners who have a passport of other countries are forced to go through a special procedure to move to Portugal.

To obtain the right to reside in Portugal, a foreigner must first get a visa with which they can enter the country. There are several options to get residency in Portugal:

Work

Studies

Pension

Marriage

Investments

Family reunification

How can non-EU citizens get a Portugal Visa for work?

A work visa is one of the ways to be able to live in Portugal. Foreigners who have got a job in this country can come and apply for a residence permit if they have an Australian, New Zealand, Canadian, US, Japanese or Israeli passport. Residents of other countries must first obtain the appropriate visa and only then apply for a residence permit.

Portuguese visa for non-European student citizens

If foreigners were able to enroll in an educational institution in Portugal, they have the right to obtain a residence permit and work part-time with the permission of Serviço de Estrangeiros e Fronteiras. University graduates can find a job in Portugal within a year, after which they can continue to live in the country.

Retirement Visa to Portugal for non-EU citizens

There is a special visa for those who want to live in Portugal while receiving a passive income in the amount of 1,070 euros per month. In addition to proof of such income, the applicant must have health insurance.

Professional lawyer Evgeniya Morozova from the Immigrant Invest agency emphasizes that the applicant cannot get rid of the source of passive income immediately after obtaining a visa. Since the residence permit under this program is given for 1 year, to renew it, the applicant will have to confirm the retention of this income each time. In addition, a foreigner with a pension residence permit can involve their family members in the program. In this case, the minimum requirements for passive income will increase.

Residence permit in Portugal for non-EU citizens through marriage

Foreigners who are planning to marry a Portuguese citizen may already be preparing to apply for a residence permit. Moreover, after 5 years, it is possible to get citizenship of this state. Marriage must be valid for 3 years.

Investment visa to Portugal for non-EU citizens

Investors who wish to obtain a Portuguese passport can take part in the Golden Visa program. Holders of such a visa are not required to spend much time in Portugal, but they must not sell the assets in which they have invested the required amount before obtaining citizenship. The government provides investors with several investment options. The most popular of them:

A donation of at least 250,000 euros to the fund for the development of Portuguese culture and art.

At least 250,000 euros to open a business and create at least 10 jobs for residents of Portugal.

Purchase of real estate worth at least 500,000 euros (the required amount may decrease depending on the location of the object).

The foreigner decides where to invest the money. The program opens the way to citizenship, with which the applicant can travel to Schengen countries without the need to obtain a visa.

Residence permit for family reunification

Family reunification is one of the reasons for obtaining a residence permit for foreigners. To do this, it is necessary to provide documents that confirm the family relationship of the applicant and a resident of Portugal and proof of the availability of funds to live in the country.

Using one of the methods to get the right to live in Portugal, a foreigner can enjoy low food prices compared to other European countries in the east and a pleasant tax regime. If the applicant was able to obtain a Portuguese passport, now the doors to any EU country are open for them.