If you’ve ever stared at a blank wall in your home and wondered what to do with it, you’re not alone. A blank wall is both a gift and a curse: It offers endless possibilities, but all those options can be so overwhelming. Don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for some great ideas for that blank wall in your home.

Hang a tapestry.

If you’re looking for something eye-catching and unique, large tapestries may be the right choice for you. Tapestries come in a wide range of designs and colors, so there’s definitely one that will meet your aesthetic goals. They also make great conversation starters, so your guests will be sure to ask about them.

When it comes to choosing a tapestry for your home, the first thing to consider is the size of the tapestry. You’ll want to make sure that the tapestry is large enough to fill the space you’re looking to hang it in. If not, you may want to consider hanging a set of tapestries.

You’ll next want to consider the tapestry design and textiles. If your home is more traditional, you can choose a tapestry featuring 16th-century or 17th-century artwork. European tapestries are also quite popular. You can easily go online to purchase museum-quality tapestries made from a variety of textiles, including wool, cotton weave, and even embroidery.

Create a gallery wall.

A gallery wall is a great way to add visual interest and personality to a blank wall. You can create a gallery wall by hanging several pieces of art or photographs together in a grouped layout.

To get started, select the artwork or photos that you want to use. Arrange them on the floor or on a table so that you can visualize how they will look together. Once you have decided on the layout, use painter’s tape to mark off the area where the gallery wall will be installed. Be sure to measure and level the surface before installing the tape so that your gallery wall will be even.

Next, use a hammer and nails to hang the artwork or photos in place. You can use poster hangers to hold posters or irregular pieces of art. These hangers are cost-effective and make it easy to swap out artwork. You can hang smaller items with picture hooks or adhesive Velcro strips. Be sure to fill any open spaces with decorative accessories, such as plants, mirrors, or sculptures.

Hang a mirror.

Mirrors can add light and brightness to a room, and they also make a space feel larger. If you have a large blank wall, consider using a floor-to-ceiling mirror. If you have a smaller wall, try using a mirror that’s framed with decorative molding or trim.

There are a few different ways to hang a mirror in your home. The most common way is by using a mirror mounting kit. This kit usually comes with screws, anchors, and a level. First, use the level to make sure the mirror will be hung straight. Then, mark where the holes should go on the wall with a pencil. Next, drill pilot holes into the wall at each of the marks you made. Finally, use the screws that came with the kit to attach the mirror to the wall.



Another way to hang a mirror is by using picture wire or hooks. For this method, you’ll need wire or hooks that can hold up the weight of the mirror, as well as nails or screws to put them in place.

Overall, there are many creative things you can do with a blank wall in your home. Hanging a tapestry, creating a gallery wall, or putting up a nice mirror are all great ways to add visual interest.