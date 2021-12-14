Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency based on an internet meme of a Shiba Inu dog. The coin’s value grew over 100% in the first few days after its launch and became one of the most popular cryptocurrencies out there, with some people even using it as their primary currency. But how to buy Dogecoins {como comprar dogecoin}? That’s what this article aims to answer – so read on!

Dogecoin is a new currency that was created in 2013. It has gained popularity because of its large supply and the fact that anyone with an internet connection can easily obtain it.

How to Buy Dogecoin Online?

The first step is to find a reputable exchange that offers Dogecoin trading. Many exchanges offer this service, but not all of them are reliable. Therefore, it would help if you did your research before choosing an exchange.

Once you have chosen an exchange, you will need to create an account and verify your identity. Most exchanges require this process in order to protect their users from fraud and to comply with legal regulations.

Once your account has been created and verified, you will need to deposit funds into the exchange. Most exchanges only accept payment via bank transfer or credit card (using PayPal).

Once you have deposited funds, it is time to buy some Dogecoin! Depending on the selected exchange, there may be multiple ways of buying coins, such as advanced orders and market orders, etc.

After choosing how much Dogecoins you want to purchase using either a limit or market order, simply place the trade and wait for it to execute. It usually takes between 15 minutes up to 24 hours, depending on various factors such as network congestion that might affect transaction times at peak periods. After placing an order successfully, your wallet balance will automatically update, and the coins will be stored in your wallet.

Key Highlights of Dogecoin:

– Dogecoin was created by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2014. The name doge is a reference to the popular internet meme dog Shiba Inu “Doge.”

– As of January 2018, it has a market capitalization of around USD 400 million, making it the leading crypto after Bitcoin. Its total supply is over 115 billion DOGE, which will be mined until at least 2035.

The fact that there are so many coins may lead people to assume that you can’t buy much with them, but this isn’t true – At the time of writing (January 2018), one Doge equals about US$0.0015, which means that you can buy around $1500 worth with one million Doge (at current prices). This is much more than many other cryptos such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Given how few people actually own any crypto, this seems unlikely ever to happen but even still at a price of say US$25k per coin, then each Satoshi would only have a value of 0.00000625 USD or just 75 cents. So if someone were to try and cash out their whole net-worth today, then they wouldn’t get very far before being stopped.

– Dogecoin is unique because it allows you to send and receive money almost instantaneously anywhere in the world with no intermediary. The network is secured by cryptography and powered by a large global community of volunteers.

– Transactions are verified by miners, who use special software to solve mathematical problems and are rewarded with new Dogecoins for their efforts.

– You can store your Dogecoins on an online wallet or offline storage such as a hardware wallet.

One reason why people may want to buy dogecoin is that its price has been relatively stable compared to other cryptocurrencies. For example, at the time of writing (January 2018), one DOGE was worth about US$0.0015, which is much more stable than currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which can see big swings in price on a daily basis.

– Dogecoin also has a very large supply of coins – over 115 billion DOGE will be mined until at least 2035, meaning that there is plenty of room for price appreciation. In comparison, Bitcoin will only have a total supply of 21 million coins.

In Conclusion

This makes it an attractive investment option for people who are looking to buy cryptos as part of their long-term investment strategy. When buying dogecoin, one thing to note is that its price can be quite volatile, so make sure you keep an eye on the market if you decide to invest!