Distribution and Distributor

What is distribution? Distribution is the process of delivering the product around the market to reach out to the common buyers.

The one who takes care of this process is called distributor. Lighting distributor is one who spreads the light product to the customers.

They are handling the light source and the accessories required for that. The exact job for the lighting distributor is getting the product from the wholesaler and distributing those to the retailers for selling to the end user.

Most of the lighting distributors will not distribute all the lighting sources. They may focus on specified lighting hence they may distribute huge quantities to the retailers for sale. LED is the common light used in our modern world where most of the distributors focus on this. Some technical lights were handled by rare distributors.

Kinds of Lighting Distribution

There are various kinds of distribution processes.

It may be direct, indirect or hybrid distribution.

Direct distribution is the process where the product is delivered to the end user directly without any other middle man. Generally by improvising the contact and communication can carry this kind of distribution.

Indirect Distribution is the process where the product is delivered to the end user with the help of other persons like a middle man. In this process this middle man may take more responsibility to sell the product. In some cases they may take ownership of the product.

Hybrid distribution is the process where more channels such as direct distribution, grocery stores or with their own store etc., are involved to sell the product. Sometimes the problems associated with these channels may restrict the marketer to use this kind of distribution.

LED (Light Emitting Diode) is the modern light used everywhere. Nowadays most of the distributors may focus on the LED. This LED light is environmentally friendly hence all over the world it is the one that is a highly moving product. It is the one which is replacing all other products rapidly because of its numerous advantages. It is not only used in a specified place, wherever light is required it serves the purpose. Its energy efficiency is the advantageous one that focuses on it. Beyond it, lighting distributors may focus on decorative light which is one of the demandable and attractive products. In all festivals and graceful occasions these lights create the right atmosphere to celebrate. It may generate the right moods to the people. Special visual treat can be seen when we use the decorative lighting.

But its lighting intensity may be flatter than the conventional lighting. Lighting distributor even focusing with other lights that the market demands the product.

The lighting distributors perform different functions in the distribution channels such as creating sales, promotion, customer service, and product planning, pricing and financial support. Choosing the proper distribution channel is an important one because the selection process involves parameters such as volume, cost, profit and alternate channel. In channel distribution the nature and type of product manufactured is important one. One of the examples is, distribution of low value is generally through the middleman. But high value products may be distributed or sold by the manufacturer directly.

Advantages of Lighting Distributor

There is a middle man called a general contractor who usually works between distributor and the retailer. It is the best practice that the product can be procured through the distributor rather than the middleman.

Because, the increase in price may happen when the number of hands increases. Lots of advantages are there if you deal with the distributor. If we want a single standard quality product then it will be better to deal with distributors not with the middle man. Because middlemen may deal with different kinds of products which may not meet the single standard.

Transport is the major one to distribute the lighting product. Lighting distributors generally may handle the transportation properly and they make sure the product reaches the retailer in the right time.

Since the lighting distributor has contact with the wholesaler and the manufacturer, they may contact them easily and can take any necessary action when bulk dealing happens. Distributors are generally spread in all over places such as regional, area, local etc., to make sure the product is delivered to the right place.