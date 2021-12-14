Utilizing makeup merchandise to “fill in” eyebrow hairs has traditionally been the resolution for sparse or thin eyebrows. Still, a more durable solution, the brow transplant, is becoming more popular.

Plastic or cosmetic surgeons will transfer your hairs from one brow to another during a brow transplant.

"While the method appears simple, there are several factors to consider, including the cost, risks, and side effects."

Continue reading to find out what to expect from a brow transplant and how to decide if it’s the correct procedure for you.

What is an eyebrow transplant?

Hair grafts (plugs) are transferred toward your brow section during an eyebrow transplant. The goal is for these grafts to sprout new hairs, giving the appearance of a fuller head of hair.

The procedure

The process is similar to that of a traditional hair transplant.

Hair grafts for the brows are harvested from hairs above the ears.

The surgeon transfers not only individual hairs but also hair follicles. When the initially assigned hairs fall out, this allows new hairs to grow in your brows.

A specialist will create tiny incisions on the follicle donor sections as well as the transplantation areas in your brows after you've been given a general anesthetic. It takes 2 to 3 hours to complete the process.

Both advantages and disadvantages

The new hairs look natural because they’re your own, according to supporters of brow hair transplants. The procedure may reduce the need for brow makeup as well.

This procedure, however, is said to have some disadvantages. It’s expensive, to begin with. It may take a few months for the new follicles to “take” and show full results. Finally, these new follicles could fail to produce new hairs.

How long does a brow transplant take to recover from?

An eyebrow transplant has a relatively short recovery period. Within the first few days, you’ll notice scabbing around your brows. You mustn’t pick at them.

Following your surgery, you may need to refrain from vigorous exercise for up to 3 weeks.

"Contact your surgeon immediately if you notice any bleeding, swelling, or pus at the surgical site."

After a few weeks, the hairs that were transplanted will begin to fall out. This is entirely understandable. Within the next few months, your brand-new brow hairs should begin to develop.

Meanwhile, the transplanted hairs may need to be trimmed to brow length.

Side effects and cautions

One risk of brow transplantation is that the new hair follicles will not grow. You may need to have the procedure repeated in the future if this is the case.

The surgery itself has its own set of dangers. Discuss the following possible side effects with your surgeon:

nerve damage

excessive bleeding

bruising

swelling

scarring

infection

Your specialist will review your medical background with you before your eyebrow transplant.

Any underlying medical conditions, and any supplements or medicines you’re currently taking, should be disclosed.

Eyebrow transplantation may not be fitting if you have:

trichotillomania

alopecia areata

a history of complications related to cosmetic surgery

bleeding disorders

Important points to remember

If you’re unhappy with the appearance of your brows and want a more lasting resolution, an eyebrow transplant might be the way to go.

However, results may vary, and there is always the risk of adverse side effects for cosmetic surgery. Even with a seemingly simple procedure like a brow transplant, this is the case.

Consider all of your choices and seek advice from your doctor. If you decide to proceed with a brow transplant, do your research and find a reputable provider who will perform the procedure to your satisfaction.