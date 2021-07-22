The right time of picking flowers

Different flowers mature at different stages of its life cycle, and when picked, behave differently. This is why it is important to know which flowers are to pick at which stages of their lives in order to keep them healthy and increase the shelf life of flowers when placed in a vase. While it is best for some types of flowers to be picked when they are still blooming, others prefer to be picked in bud form.

Daffodils and Tuberoses should be picked in the bud form. They will open up gradually while in a vase and you will be able to enjoy them for longer. Delphiniums and Foxglobes are best to be picked when the flowers in the lower part of the stem are bloomed, but the upper level flowers are still in the bud form. Daisies, Dahlias, Peonies, and many other flowers should be picked when they are just beginning to bloom, while Chrysanthemums are to be picked only after they are fully bloomed.

If the flower is pollen dusted, then it’s already past its time, and it won’t thrive in a vase for longer. So, avoid picking such flowers.

To pluck or to cut flowers

Most flowers work best when they are cut instead of plucking. Cutting reduces the damage and helps most flowers to stay fresh for longer. There are obviously some exceptions to this rule, like Iris, which you need to pluck and remove completely.

So, before you go on harvesting your flowers, find out which one is the ideal process for your flowers. If you don’t have the time for gardening, you can also use online flower delivery services to get all your floral needs delivered to you.

How to pick flowers

When it comes to picking flowers, there are some more rules that you should follow which will increase the longevity of your flowers. Here goes:

Choose the time of the day when the temperature is the minimum. Early mornings or late afternoons are ideal times for picking flowers because higher temperature makes the flowers to wilt sooner. The early afternoon time will be especially suitable for flower picking because plants supply energy to all of its parts throughout the day only, and keeps energy reserved during the hours after sunset so that it can stay alive till the next sunrise. So, if you pick flowers in the afternoon, the reserved energy will help the flowers stay alive and fresh for some extra time. Cut the flowers at a 45° angle. This will increase the open surface through which the flower can absorb water, and will thrive for longer. Use a sharp scissor, knife, or other cutting tools to make a clean cut. This will reduce the damage done to the stem and the flower. Carry a bucket of water to the garden when picking flowers, and put the flowers in water immediately after picking. Don’t keep them in a dry state. After picking is complete, immediately place them in a vase.

Want to avoid all these and get fresh flowers delivered to your doorstep? Online flower delivery services will do that for you. For Chico flower delivery, Snap Blooms is the best choice offering hundreds of options, same-day delivery options, free delivery, and a lot more perks.

How to keep flowers fresh for longer

After the picking is complete, here are some measures that you can take to increase your flower’s longevity in the vase.

Change the water in the vase every alternative day. Clean the vase with clear water while replacing the water, and keep the flowers submerged in a bucket of water during the process. Prune the stems regularly at an angle of 45°. This will prevent the root of the stem from rotting, and allow the flower to absorb water in a better way. Remove all leaves from the stems that go below the water level. Leaves under water will soon rot and cause bacterial infection which will kill the flowers quickly. Use a vase that’s suitable for the height and the volume of your bouquet. Ideally, the vase shouldn’t be taller than the flower stems. The opening of the vase should also match the volume of the bouquet. If it’s too wide, then the bouquet will lose its shape and look bad. If it’s too narrow, the flowers will get squished and won’t get enough space to thrive. Always store the flowers away from direct sunlight or they will dry up quickly. You should also keep them away from other heat sources like ovens, and away from ripening fruits. The ethylene in fruits will cause the flowers to go bad quickly. Store the flower along with the vase in refrigerator at night. This will increase the shelf life of the flower. Keep them in the freezer for at least 8 hours at a stretch. Add flower foods to the water whenever you’re replacing the water. You can use store bought flower food, or home remedies like soda, sugar, or vodka.

If you follow these rules while picking and storing your flowers, they will stay fresh for a really long time and keep thriving, and you’ll be able to enjoy their beauty for a long time.