Name: Avtish Verma
Age: 30
Profession: Politician & Businessmen
Official Website: AvtishVerma.com
Political Party: INC (Indian National Congress)
POLITICAL Journey
Joined Inc in 2010 as youth congress block president Ludhiana central
2012, General secretary youth congress Ludhiana central
2014, block president congress committee Ludhiana central
2017, vice president district Congress Ludhiana
2020 DISTRICT PRESIDENT of Ludhiana @ National students union of India, congress
Physical status –
• Height – 6’0″
• weight – 98kgs
• eyes colour – black
• hairs colour- black
• personal life –
Dob – 10/10/1990
Age – 30 y 9 months
Birth place – Ludhiana, Punjab, India
Zodiac sign- Libra
Nationality – Indian
Hometown – Ludhiana
Family
Father – Satya Paul Verma
Mother – expired
Religion – Hindu
Hobby – listening & singing & traveling
Sport – Cricket
Martial status – Married
Wife – Kanchan Verma
Leave a Reply