Name: Avtish Verma

Age: 30

Profession: Politician & Businessmen

Official Website: AvtishVerma.com

Political Party: INC (Indian National Congress)

POLITICAL Journey

Joined Inc in 2010 as youth congress block president Ludhiana central

2012, General secretary youth congress Ludhiana central

2014, block president congress committee Ludhiana central

2017, vice president district Congress Ludhiana

2020 DISTRICT PRESIDENT of Ludhiana @ National students union of India, congress

Physical status –

• Height – 6’0″

• weight – 98kgs

• eyes colour – black

• hairs colour- black

• personal life –

Dob – 10/10/1990

Age – 30 y 9 months

Birth place – Ludhiana, Punjab, India

Zodiac sign- Libra

Nationality – Indian

Hometown – Ludhiana



Family

Father – Satya Paul Verma

Mother – expired

Religion – Hindu

Hobby – listening & singing & traveling

Sport – Cricket

Martial status – Married

Wife – Kanchan Verma