The Google Ad Grants is a program organized by Google to help non-profit organizations advertise and promote their mission free of cost. Google grants such organizations an amount of USD 10,000 per month to help them build text-based ads and get access to tools for self-promotion. With the help of Google Grant management, you can learn and maintain your account to achieve the best possible results.

Here are a few points you need to consider to know how this program works and how you can use this program to get maximum benefits for your organization.

Keyword Selection

One of the prime factors that decide your advertisement success is the choice of your keywords. While making your selection for keywords, you must include combinations and phrases related to your target keyword. You can use tools by Google Grants management to find related keywords in use. It is recommended to use as many relevant keywords as possible.

If you want to make your ads highly relevant and direct searchers to your organization, you can use negatives. In such practice, you have to use a negative sign followed by the unwanted word in the keyword you want to target.

The Structure Of Your Account

While surfing on the web, if a user searches something related to a keyword you have created an advertisement for, your chances of grabbing his attention by your ad increase. So, structuring your account in subgroups can help a searcher get a clear idea about your organization and will also make you stand out.

You can structure your account by grouping out similar keywords and create dedicated ads for such groups separately. Running ads campaign-wise ensures appropriate usage of your grants.

The Type Of Ads You Create

Creating constructive ads that are short and to the point work most effectively. It is advised to use around three to five ads per ad group that are relevant to all the keywords in that group. Ads circulate within its group and prioritize what works best. Use sensible acronyms and avoid uncommon terms.

You can also use ad extensions with links that direct the searcher to your destined area and get your organization noticed. You can learn about such extensions and their workings from Ad Grants management.

Track And Analyze

Besides providing advertisements, you should also track what people do after clicking on your ads. After landing on your site, people may either browse through your website, sign up for a newsletter, or directly make donations. You can use tools provided by Google Ad Grant management to get an idea of how to track such actions. This can help you analyze what keywords work best for your organization and what type of ads people tend to click more. This also helps you to modify your ads based on their performance.

Set Bids Automatically

With Google Ad Grants, the management of your account becomes easier. It provides services where you can set your bids automatically and save a lot of time. While spending your grants, you will want to maximize your conversions to benefit your organization. This is exactly what you get. Google Ad figures out which keywords can give fruitful results and bids more of your amount into that while bidding less on the rest.

Conclusion

You can get help from professionals at Google Grants agency to get guidance about the features of Ad Grants and the requirements to enroll in your organization. With Google Ad Grants, you not only get monetary benefits for promotions but also get the opportunity to raise awareness about your organization among people, attract people who are ready to donate, and also reach out to volunteers who are willing to work for such causes and recruit them.