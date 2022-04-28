Epoxy flooring is an excellent option for a cost-effective easy-to-install flooring that can be easily customizable. An epoxy coating protects the concrete from getting dirty and damaged and ensures that water and other liquids such as oils do not seep into the concrete.

Concrete is porous and can develop stains and cracks quickly. This can lead to severe structural damages and can pose many risks for your home and your family. Epoxy not only ensures that your floor will be smooth but is easy to clean and can be made slip-resistant.

Epoxy floors are often seen in showrooms, gyms and pools, warehouses, mechanical shops, chemical and food processing plants, and more commercial settings. Epoxy flooring can easily be installed in a residential home. It is not just for commercial use. Due to its waterproofing abilities, many residential homes have epoxy flooring in the garage or basement.

Epoxy is exceptionally durable and can withstand heavy machinery, foot traffic, and liquids and chemicals without cracking or breaking. If properly taken care of, an epoxy floor can last over a decade with minimal maintenance.

Aesthetically speaking, epoxy can also look beautiful. Because it is a liquid coating poured over a clean concrete surface, epoxy comes in many different colours and finishes. From bright, eye-catching colid colours to foiled, metallic or even glitter finishes, epoxy can be customized to fit any space perfectly.

No one in Halifax wants a leaky basement. Waterproofing basements can seem like an overwhelming and time-consuming task, but they do not have to be. To waterproof your basement with epoxy, any cracks and crevices in the concrete must be filled.

The Nova Dry Basement System is the perfect way to keep your basement dry, and a coat of epoxy on top will help seal the deal. Over time, most basements will leak, especially if they are unfinished or concrete basements. Eventually, all cracks in concrete will attract water. It is imperative to address cracks in concrete walls and floors as soon as possible and not wait for them to become a problem. Cracks in concrete foundations are not only a leak risk, but they can also be a fall risk. Uneven ground can cause structural damage over time as well.

Before installing epoxy flooring, it is essential to clean and repair your concrete basement floor properly. This includes waterproofing and sealing cracks and sanding the bottom so that it is not spotless. Epoxy will not adhere to the floor if the floor is not pristine.

When installed correctly, epoxy floors adhere to concrete surfaces and seal the concrete—protecting it from liquids and cracking. Epoxy can also be customized beyond colours and finishes. An anti-skid finish can be added, which is great for mudrooms. Epoxy is very easy to mop up and does not stain, making it an excellent waterproofing option.

Having a leaky basement is terrible. Water seeping through cracks into your home can feel like an invasion and cause larger and more expensive problems. Ensure that your waterproofing needs in Halifax are met with satisfaction, and book a consultation today.