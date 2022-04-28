Prepping your truck for a camper is a great way to improve the looks and function of your truck. But, there is more to prepping your truck than just installing camping accessories, such as camper shells, awnings, and lights. Sometimes, you need some guidance about prepping a truck from the experts, Trademasters, before the trip. Read more on how you can prep your truck for a camper.

Prep Your Truck for A Camper with These Steps!

Being prepared and knowing how to stay comfortable is half the battle when it comes to camping. If you’re someone who frequently goes camping during the summer months, it’s smart to bring along a few supplies that could help you survive the first few hours or days of camping. Of course, before the trip, make sure that you have made the necessary preparations for your truck.

For beginners who are going on a trip with their truck and camper, things might be nerve-wracking since it’ll be your first time. But no worries, we have made a guide to making sure you’ll have a safe trip. Check out the following ways to prep your truck for a camper:

Always pay attention to your vehicle’s maintenance. One of the ways to maintain your vehicle as one of the ways to do when prepping your pickup truck for a camper is to check the coolant reservoir. If the coolant level gets too low, it can cause your vehicle to overheat and break down. Doing so can also result in costly repairs. You can mix equal parts water and coolant (recommended) or purchase coolant/antifreeze (recommended) to refill the coolant reservoir. Also, if your truck or car is in good shape, then the only things needed are a few supplies and tools. Adding your camper to your vehicle will add about 2,500 pounds to your vehicle. When purchasing your camper, plan on adding 3.5 to 4.5 inches of tire clearance. If your truck has 5.5 inches of tire clearance, then you need 5.5 – 6 inches of tire clearance. When buying tires, always buy tires with a load rating for the weight of your camper and trailer. Make sure your tires and shocks are in good shape. Most of us don’t think twice when we take our vehicles to the mechanic for a simple oil change or to have our brakes serviced. These simple tasks are easy to do, right? But what happens if your mechanic tells you that your shocks or tires need to be replaced? You may not be too thrilled, especially if it’s an unexpected expense. However, being prepared for these types of situations can save you a headache, as replacing shocks and tires can be very expensive. Don’t forget to select the best type of hitch for your truck. Hitching a trailer is an easy way to add to your camping options, and many campers find hitched campers to be an ideal way to travel. There are several different hitch types you can choose for your camper, but the basic hitch is the starting point for most hitches. Though this hitch type comes in a variety of brands, they are generally all the same when it comes to installation. Wiring is necessary for your camper tie-down system. When prepping your truck bed for a camper, wiring may be one of the most important tasks. To tow your RV, your pickup or SUV needs to be fully capable of pulling its weight. This means it needs towing equipment and electrical hookup, and wiring is essential. Wiring is required whenever you connect two vehicles, and wiring a trailer or camper to your truck is no different. There are a lot of camper wiring choices available, and depending on what you are towing, you may need more or fewer hookups. Know your towing capabilities. Your truck is one of your biggest investments, so you want to make sure it can withstand the elements and keep you safe on the road. As you’re prepping your truck for a camper, it’s important to make sure you have the proper equipment to handle any extra weight you’ll be pulling. If you’re looking to upgrade your existing truck or if you’re prepping your rig for a new camper, you’ll want to make sure you have everything you’ll need. That means making sure your truck can handle the load of a camper and that you have the proper step-up gear. Step-up gear is a set of adjustable tie-downs used to safely secure your camper to your truck and to make sure your camper doesn’t get damaged in the move. Level up your vehicle’s performance. In preparation for a camping trip, you will need to increase your vehicle’s overall performance, and one of the ways to do that is by installing a camper. Campers are nice because they allow you to leave your vehicle behind while your camper tows along, but campers are heavy, and without proper towing hardware, your camper could drag along and cause lots of problems, including damaging your exhaust system. Make your trip more comfortable by installing sway bars. When it’s time to head off on a road trip, it’s essential that you take the necessary steps to prepare your truck for the adventure. Most trucks are outfitted with tons of supportive safety gear, but even if your truck is all decked out, you still might need to install some sway bars for added support. These bars help your truck maintain road control by resisting tire movements and reducing excessive tire flexing. As a result, you’ll feel a smoother ride. Upgrade your vehicle’s system as much as you can. When it comes to the most vital systems in your truck, like the engine, transmission, cooling system, brakes, and charging system, you’ll want to maintain the remaining original equipment as much as possible. But, when it comes time to upgrade some of your vehicle’s systems to provide optimal performance as one of the ways to do when Prepping Your Truck for a Camper, there’s still plenty of reason to avoid the aftermarket. That’s because aftermarket parts may not be produced in exactly the same way as the original equipment, and that can produce performance problems down the road. Increase mirrors for better visibility. One way to become a better driver is to pay attention to the road at all times. Accidents are avoidable, and it doesn’t take much to increase your odds of a safe drive. Staying alert can help you observe road conditions and avoid hazards. When prepping your truck for a camper, make sure to attach enough mirrors to increase visibility. It’s also important to avoid blind spots, where you can only see part of the road. Adding extra mirrors will also help when parking, so you can better see where your truck is in relation to other cars and obstacles. Don’t forget to check your vehicle’s fluid levels. When prepping your truck for a camper, it’s a good idea to check your fluids. Checking your fluid levels is an easy and inexpensive step you can take to make sure you’re prepared for the long haul. Checking your fluids is an easy and inexpensive step you can take to make sure you’re prepared for the long haul.

While RVing can be a fun activity, it can also be quite a hassle. The last thing you want is to be stuck on the side of the road without your camper, especially when you’re on a camping trip, so it’s smart to take all the necessary precautions before you head out.