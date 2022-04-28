Summer means spending a sunny day on your patio, enjoying the warm weather for some people. But your patio isn’t necessarily going to be ready for you just yet—you may have a few chores to do before you can sit back with a cold drink in hand.

Summer is around the corner, and with it comes a whole new set of outdoor entertaining opportunities. It doesn’t matter if your patio is large or small—or if it’s just a slab of concrete or has separate areas for dining and lounging—there are tons of ways to spruce up your patio ready for summer entertaining. Your patio is probably one of the most popular areas in your home during the summer. It’s the place you invite friends and family to come and relax by the fire or sit and enjoy a meal al fresco. So, here’s how to get your patio ready for summer.

Upgrade your patio furniture

Many of us look forward to warming weather, long days, and leisurely evenings with friends and family. And while most of us look forward to the warm weather, a lot of us also look forward to having our outdoor spaces ready for the party season. Patio furniture is a great way to create an inviting atmosphere for your summer gatherings, from sitting on the couch or dining on an outdoor dinner for a special occasion.

Make sure your outdoor rugs are clean.

Your outdoor rugs and patio chairs collect dirt and grime over time. No matter how much you clean your patio, a lot of dirt will build up. To get your outdoor rugs ready for summer, you have to clean them first.

Start to power wash your patio.

Making sure your patio or porch is ready for summer should be a priority. Be sure to power wash your patio, deck, or porch, removing all the grime and buildup that has built up over the course of the previous several seasons. In addition to making your deck, patio, or porch look brand new; a thorough cleaning will make your deck, patio, or porch much easier to sweep off and mopped. Get your lawn and patio furniture ready for summer by pressure washing your deck, patio, or porch. It’s easy as long as you have the right equipment and know how to use it.

Repair and clean the screens

Summer is here, and that means the patio is brought on. Your patio can be a relaxing, enjoyable place to spend time with family and friends. In fact, it is typically the most popular place in your home for gathering. However, if your patio’s screens are in poor condition or have missing or damaged screen frames, you may not enjoy it as much as you should. Your screen door serves an important purpose when it comes to keeping your patio cool in the summer. It lets the warm breeze in a while, protecting you from bugs and other outside elements. Unfortunately, a screen door with a torn or damaged screen will not protect your patio from bugs and could even expose you to harmful rays.

Check the fencing

No matter how long you’ve lived in your home, chances are your fence needs some repair work. Even newer fences show signs of wear and tear after time, especially shady wood fences. Old wood fences exposed to rain, sun, and snow will eventually cause decay. Holes and cracks can be easily filled with a wood filler and sanded smooth. Over time, wooden fences may also experience rot, which is when cracks and holes become larger, and the wood begins to deteriorate. As the fence becomes weaker, it will need to be repaired or replaced.

How about your grill

Whether your outdoor area is for relaxing or entertaining, grills are essential. However, they’re only as good as their fuel. Make sure your grill is in good working order and safe for use before you fire up the grill. Remember, grilling can be dangerous if not careful.

Is your outdoor ceiling fan in good condition

Whether you’re looking to add some style to your patio or you’re hoping to enjoy the outdoors more, adding an outdoor ceiling fan is a great way to do that, especially if your patio area is uncovered and exposed to the elements. When the weather is nice, there’s nothing better than sitting outside with a cool glass of lemonade while relaxing under a ceiling fan. With the addition of an outdoor ceiling fan, you get to enjoy that outside feeling for longer, and you can relax and comfortably enjoy a delicious summer cocktail or barbeque while staying cool.

Summer has finally arrived, and you may be thinking of your outdoor spaces. It’s time to put away the cushions and blankets and get your outdoor patio ready for the hotter months. Before you start adding patio furniture, you should consider the direction in which the ceiling fans are pointing. If there is a breeze, moving the fan in the opposite direction can help cool the space down and create a better atmosphere.

Check your outdoor faucet

Is your patio ready for summer? If it’s looking a little worse for wear, there are a few things you can do to bring it back to its former glory. For patios, the first thing you should do is clean the drains. Most patios have some sort of faucet or spigot on them, and these can be prone to sticking. This can lead to flooding, and flooding and water damage are never a good thing. Get a bucket and some bleach, and clean out the drains. If your patio has a spa, consider draining it and giving it a thorough cleaning.

How about your patio lights

If you have lived in your home for a while, you have probably noticed that there is quite a bit of work that still needs to be done on your patio if you are truly ready for summer. For example, your lights need to be working, and your patio furniture needs to be comfortable. But, what do you do if your lights are not working? Well, you can hire a professional electrician to come in and repair them, or you can hire a handyperson to do it for you. If you are handy, you can try repairing them yourself, which saves you some money.

Are you looking to replace your custom sectional sofa or custom couches? Maybe you’re looking to furnish an entire room. Whether you need a custom sectional or custom sofas, Q Living can help. Furniture Richmond, patio furniture, and custom sectionals let you create the perfect space for your home. The Furniture Store Victoria also offers a custom sofa and sectional furniture. Their custom sofas and sectionals feature solid wood frame construction.

The last thing you want to do is spend the entire summer on your patio staring at a dilapidated deck or patio. But before you break out the pressure washer or deck stain, you should take a look at it. Chances are there are a few repairs you can make to the deck that will not only help it look better but also prolong its life. Once the weather warms up, your patio will become more and more popular. You’ve got friends over for a barbecue, family for a cookout, or neighbors for a get-together, and your patio can make or break the party.