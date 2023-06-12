Wack 100 is a famous name in the American hip hop industry. He is a rapper, celebrity manager, business executive and entrepreneur who has worked with stars like Blueface, The Game and Ray J. He was born on April 7, 1978 in Pacoima, California, and his real name is Cash Jones. He recently celebrated his 45th birthday and here are some details about how he marked the occasion.

A Surprise Party with Friends and Family

According to The US Sun, Wack 100 was thrown a surprise party by his wife Kimberly Jones and his two children Prince and Devyn. The party was attended by some of his close friends and associates from the music industry, such as DJ Khaled, Snoop Dogg, Tyga and YG. The party was held at a private location in Los Angeles and featured a cake with Wack’s face on it.

A Controversial Interview with 6ix9ine

Wack 100 also made headlines for his birthday week by appearing on the debut episode of Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast with controversial rapper 6ix9ine. The interview was released on August 4, 2021 and sparked a lot of reactions from fans and fellow artists. Wack 100 defended his decision to sit down with 6ix9ine, who is widely considered a snitch for testifying against his former gang members in court. Wack 100 said he wanted to hear 6ix9ine’s side of the story and challenge him on some of his claims.

A Heated Argument with 21 Savage on Clubhouse

The interview with 6ix9ine also led to a heated argument between Wack 100 and rapper 21 Savage on the social audio app Clubhouse. On August 5, 2021, Wack 100 joined a room where 21 Savage was also present and they exchanged words over Wack’s involvement with 6ix9ine. 21 Savage accused Wack of being “lame” for agreeing with anything that 6ix9ine said, while Wack threatened to beat up 21 Savage for disrespecting him. The conversation got tense and ended with Wack saying “say less” before leaving the room.

A Successful Career as a Hip Hop Mogul

Despite the controversies, Wack 100 has also achieved a lot of success in his career as a hip hop mogul. He is the executive of labels such as Cash Money West, Fifth Amendment Entertainment and Westside Entertainment. He is also the managing director of rappers Blueface and The Game, who have both released hit songs and albums under his guidance. He has also collaborated with many other famous rappers and groups, such as Nipsey Hussle, Birdman, Lil Wayne and Death Row Records.

Wack 100 is one of the most influential figures in the American hip hop industry. He has been involved in many aspects of the business, from rapping to managing to hosting events. He has also faced many challenges and controversies along the way, but he has always maintained his confidence and charisma. He celebrated his 45th birthday with style and grace, surrounded by his loved ones and friends. Happy birthday, Wack 100!