Judge Lynn Toler is a well-known lawyer, author, and TV personality who has been hosting the reality show Divorce Court since 2006. She is also a motivational speaker and a former judge in Cleveland Heights Municipal Court. But what about her husband, Eric Mumford? How much is he worth and what does he do for a living? Here are some facts you need to know about Judge Lynn Toler husband net worth and career.

Who is Eric Mumford?

Eric Mumford is the husband of Judge Lynn Toler. He is a retired accountant who married Toler in 1989. They have two sons together, Xavier and William, and four sons from Mumford’s previous marriage. According to Judge Lynn Toler Facebook posts, they met in 1986 when she was 27 and he was 35. They were engaged for two years before tying the knot.

Mumford is a supportive spouse who often accompanies his wife to various events and appearances. He also helps her cope with her bipolar disorder and depression, which she has been struggling with since her childhood. In an article by the Huff Post, Toler said that her husband taught her how to balance her emotions and manage her stress.

What is Eric Mumford Net Worth?

Eric Mumford’s net worth is not publicly known, but his wife has an impressive fortune of $20 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She earns most of her income from her TV career, as well as from her books, speeches, and legal work. She reportedly negotiated a $5 million salary for hosting Divorce Court.

Mumford and Toler live in a lavish house in Mesa, Arizona, which they bought in 2005. They also own several properties in Ohio, where they used to live before moving to Arizona. The couple enjoys traveling and spending time with their family and friends.

What is Judge Lynn Toler Net Worth?

Judge Lynn Toler is one of the most successful and influential lawyers and TV personalities in America. She has a net worth of $20 million as of 2023, which she accumulated from her various endeavors. She started her career as a lawyer in Cleveland Heights Municipal Court, where she served as a sole municipal judge for eight years. She then became an arbitrator on the TV court series Divorce Court, where she has been presiding over divorce cases since 2006.

Toler is also an author who has published several books on topics such as emotional intelligence, marriage advice, and personal growth. Some of her books are My Mother’s Rules: A Practical Guide to Becoming an Emotional Genius (2009) and Making Marriage Work: New Rules for an Old Institution (2012). She also gives motivational speeches and lectures on various platforms and events.

Toler is a respected figure in the legal and media industry. She has won several awards and honors for her work, such as the Humanitarian of the Year Award from The Cleveland Domestic Violence Center in 2002 and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction in 2010.

Conclusion

Judge Lynn Toler husband net worth may not be as high as his wife’s, but he is a loving and supportive partner who stands by her side through thick and thin. He is a retired accountant who enjoys baseball and spending time with his family. He and Toler have been married for more than three decades and have six sons together..