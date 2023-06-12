Jekalyn Carr is a gospel singer, songwriter, author, speaker and actress who has won multiple awards and topped the Billboard charts with her inspirational music. She is also a woman of faith who believes in God’s plan for her life and career. But what about her love life? Is Jekalyn Carr married or does she have a husband in mind?

Jekalyn Carr’s Relationship Status

According to various sources, Jekalyn Carr is not yet married but she is in a relationship with an American football player named Jawaan Taylor. He plays as an offensive tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL. The couple confirmed their romance on Instagram in October 2020, when they posted a cute picture of themselves together.

How Did Jekalyn Carr and Jawaan Taylor Meet?

The story of how Jekalyn Carr and Jawaan Taylor met is quite interesting. It all started when Taylor stumbled upon Carr’s singing video on Instagram and was impressed by her voice and beauty. He showed the video to his mother and auntie, who also liked her and suggested that she would be a good match for him.

Taylor then decided to slide into Carr’s DMs and start a conversation with her. Carr, who usually doesn’t entertain guys who message her online, felt something different about Taylor and gave him a chance. They hit it off and discovered that they had a lot in common, such as their faith, interests and goals.

They also met each other in person and introduced each other to their families. They have been dating ever since and have been supportive of each other’s careers and dreams.

Is Jekalyn Carr Dating to Marry?

Jekalyn Carr has hinted that she is not just dating for fun but for a serious purpose. She has used the hashtag #Dating2Marry on some of her posts with Taylor, implying that she sees him as a potential husband and partner for life.

She also wished him a happy birthday on Instagram in November 2020 and thanked him for inspiring, encouraging and praying for her. She wrote:

> Happy Birthday to my amazing boyfriend @jawaan_taylor74 I’m so grateful for you! You inspire me, encourage me, pray for me and you’re always there for me! I love you so much! Enjoy your day! #Dating2Marry

Taylor also seems to share the same sentiment as he has expressed his love and admiration for Carr on his social media. He has called her his “queen” and his “better half” and has praised her talents and achievements.

What Does the Future Hold for Jekalyn Carr and Jawaan Taylor?

Jekalyn Carr and Jawaan Taylor seem to be very happy and committed to each other. They have not announced any plans to get engaged or married yet, but they have shown that they are serious about their relationship and their future together.

They have also been blessed with successful careers in their respective fields. Carr has released several albums, books, movies and podcasts that have inspired millions of people around the world. She has also won several awards, such as the Stellar Award, the Dove Award and the NAACP Image Award.

Taylor has also been doing well in his football career. He was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has been playing as a starter since his rookie season and has been praised for his skills and performance.

Jekalyn Carr and Jawaan Taylor are both young, talented and ambitious people who have a lot to offer to the world. They are also a beautiful couple who share a strong bond of love and faith. We wish them all the best in their relationship and their endeavors..