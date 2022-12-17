Gone are the days when paying somebody back meant going to the nearest ATM to take out cash and give it to them in person. These days, making payments has become easier than ever with lots of apps and other online services that you can use to pay anybody, no matter where they are in the world. Sending money abroad is no longer an ordeal that can take up to several days or even weeks thanks to apps that allow you to make the transfer within minutes. Whether you’re sending money as a gift to somebody, helping somebody out, or repaying money that you owe, these are some of the top options to choose from today.

Money Transfer Apps

For sending money to another country in particular, transfer apps like Ria international money transfer are one of the most popular options to choose from. These apps allow you to send money to most countries around the world easily and quickly, making them a great alternative to using the bank or old-fashioned money wire transfer services. As long as you and the person that you are sending money to both have the app, then you should easily be able to make the transfer using your bank account or debit card. Before choosing the right money transfer app for you, carefully consider factors like security and fees.

Bank Transfers

Making a direct bank transfer has become a more popular option than ever before, with more and more banks making it possible for customers to do this. It’s a good option if you are sending money to somebody who is in the same country as yourself, as it’s quick and easy to do through your online banking app. All you need is the bank details for the person that you are sending money to. Before making a bank transfer, you should ensure that you have verified that the details you have actually belong to the person you are sending cash to. There has been an increase in scams where somebody pretends to be somebody that you know and requests money to be sent to an account.

Payment Wallets

Another popular option for sending money today are payment wallets such as Cashapp, Venmo and PayPal. Since these are all international apps, they can be used for sending money either internationally or domestically. They can also sometimes be used for online shopping and other online payments which makes them really handy to have.

Social Media

Finally, another option that’s growing in popularity is social media payments. While this is not available to every user just yet, Facebook Pay is a quick and easy option that allows you to send and request money from your friends using Facebook Messenger. It’s a good way to pay somebody back for lunch or send money as a birthday gift instantly.

Today, sending and receiving money has become easier than ever. Whether you’re helping somebody out or repaying them, sending a gift or buying something, these are some of the most popular ways to do it.