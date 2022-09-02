IV or intravenous therapy is seen as the new alternative to oral vitamins. Instead of entering through the digestive system, nutrients are delivered straight to the bloodstream. These are available in multiple infusions that deliver a myriad of mobile iv therapy benefits.

Nowadays, many people are taking proactive steps for their health. This is the reason why IV drips are becoming more popular even for Hollywood celebrities and famous personalities.

If you’re interested in IV therapy, we will help you by explaining the benefits you can get. Read on to know more about this treatment and how it can transform your health.

What is IV therapy?

IV therapy is the process of administering a drip infusion through a person’s vein. It uses a catheter, an IV tube, and a drip bag similar to the one used in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the IV drip is a blend of fluids, vitamins, and minerals. It can also be infused with glutathione, NAD+, and other beneficial substances.

Through this, IV therapy can restore your nutritional levels fast. It bypasses the digestive system, which translates to a higher absorption rate of up to 100%.

IV drips can also be personalized to meet the needs of the patient. Providers of this therapy also offer hotel, home, or office IV services for the convenience of their patients.

Overall, an IV therapy session can last for at least 30 minutes while other drips may take a few hours.

As for the side effects, most IV therapy patients will only experience minor bruising on the injection area. Others feel a warm sensation in the arm and slight metallic taste in the mouth. All of these will go away after a few hours.

Top IV therapy benefits

IV therapy has a long list of benefits. The following are the main reasons why it’s lauded by many people.

1. Better immunity

IV vitamins are effective in boosting your immune system. This will give you a stronger defense against infections and illnesses.

Moreover, IV drips are a good way to flush out toxins and free radicals from your body. This will reduce damage on your DNA cells and improve your body’s immune response.

While IV therapy is not a cure, it can help ease symptoms of various health problems. It can alleviate discomfort due to autoimmune diseases, anemia, stomach flu, Crohn’s disease, and more.

2. Treating deficiencies

Individuals with vitamin and mineral deficiency will benefit a lot from an IV drip. The infusion will deliver the nutrients right into the bloodstream. This will combat the deficiency fast and without causing stomach issues.

Overall, IV therapy is a perfect combination with a healthy diet to curb deficiencies. It will bridge the gap on whatever nutrient you’re not getting enough from your meals.

It’s best to undergo a nutrient deficiency test before availing of an IV therapy. This way, your IV drip will be personalized to target the nutrient you’re lacking.

3. Hangover relief

Hangover symptoms include headaches, nausea, fatigue, and dehydration. This can linger for 24 hours or more without the right treatment.

IV therapy can help ease these symptoms immediately. Unlike oral solutions, IV drips work faster on hangovers since it doesn’t go through the digestive tract.

Aside from hydration, an IV therapy for hangover will also restore your electrolyte and nutrient levels. You will feel like new in as fast as 30 minutes.

4. Glowing skin

IV therapy will make you feel better inside and out. Aside from fighting bodily toxins, this treatment will also keep your skin glowing.

This is possible since IV drips are often infused B vitamins, Vitamin C, and zinc. All of these are crucial for skin health.

Moreover, IV vitamins will increase your skin elasticity, so your skin won’t be prone to damage. It will also reduce oil production while giving your skin an extra shield against UV rays.

5. More energy

IV vitamin drips also enhances a person’s energy level. The B-vitamins on the IV therapy is a powerful compound involved in energy metabolism.

This is highly beneficial for athletes who need to be in their top shape. Those with active lifestyles will also enjoy the same benefits.

Overall, IV drips are effective in fighting fatigue, brain fog, and sluggishness. It’s specifically helpful for those who are recovering from COVID-related fatigue.

Summary

Whether you’re looking for relief on your illness or simply maintaining your health, IV therapy is a promising option. Almost every adult is a good candidate for this treatment after a one-on-one consultation with a medical professional.

You can also request a personalized IV drip to suit your health needs. This way, you can reap all the benefits to improve your wellness.

If you’re considering to try IV therapy, you should only trust the experts. IV Concierge is a trusted provider and we guarantee immediate IV therapy benefits in every drip.