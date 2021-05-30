What is Stomach Grumbling?

A grumbling stomach or borborygmi is a natural aspect of digestion produced by the stomach or small intestines.

It is mainly related to hunger, inactive or incomplete digestion, or consuming particular foods. When the stomach or intestines are empty, they often make loud noises all of a sudden, making you embarrassed.

What Makes Your Stomach Growl?

Have you observed the water pipes at your home when air is blocked inside them? Stomach growling is somewhat similar to that. When we eat food, it takes some air or gas along with it. And on forcefully passing through the digestive tract, the air gurgle and rumble due to pressure.

Thus, the roaring sound comes out of the body as the intestines are empty. Moreover, the volume of gas trapped in the intestines decides the loudness, amount, and intensity of the stomach growling.

How to Stop Stomach from Gurgling?

The next important point is to get a solution to stop such embarrassed stomach gurgling sounds. But, again, this is not a big deal to tackle; a few simple life changes can easily make you get rid of such noises.

There are various ways for your stomach to stop growling; a few of these are discussed below:

Eat slowly and chew properly!

When eating your meal, take your time to wholly and gently chew it. It can be a lot helpful with your digestion and elimination of distracting sounds.

Quick eating and taking large bites can intake air with food, causing your stomach to gurl. Whereas you are less likely to swallow air when thoroughly chewing food, you can avoid gas and embarrassed noises.

Drink water!

Staying hydrated is essential for nutritional health. However, dehydration can cause your stomach to rumble. On the other hand, a hydrated stomach and intestine do not have to struggle much to break down the food.

To maintain hydration, drink plenty of water or intake many water-rich foods like cucumber between meals.

Also, when food is not available but you need to overcome your hunger to get rid of stomach rumbling, drinking water is the best solution to fill your stomach.

Avoid gas-producing food and drink!

Some specific foods are more likely to produce gas. So, it is better to intake them food less often to resolve the borborygmi issue.

Such Gas-producing food and drink include:

whole grains

beans

sodas

beer

brussels sprouts

cabbage

broccoli

cauliflower

lentils

mushrooms

peas

onions

Reduce intake of sugar, alcohol, and acidic meals!

“Excess of everything is harmful” is a very famous quote.

Human health is a critical matter. So we have to be very keen regarding taking foods, especially when taking sugar, alcohol, or acidic foods.

Sugar, alcohol, or acidic foods can invite the stomach to grumble.

Sugary foods, mainly those having fructose or sorbitol, are more likely to have negative health results can make strange stomach noises.

Secondly, acidic meals or drinks like citrus fruits & coffee have a bad influence on health and cause stomach grumbling.

Similarly, a high dosage of alcohol can provoke discomfort by inhibiting gastric emptying. Also, it irritates the digestive tract resulting in stomach grumbling.

Take a short stroll after eating a meal!

Taking a short stroll soon after eating your meal has many health benefits as it helps to digest your food properly. Furthermore, walking after a meal promotes digestion by pushing food through your stomach and intestines more efficiently. Thus, it can prevent you from embarrassing stomach or intestine sounds.