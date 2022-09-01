As a user, you will have come across various formats of content on the Internet: texts, audios, videos, images and more. From a brand’s point of view, providing this plurality of formats without compromising on quality of information can be quite a challenge, one which may require the assistance of a production services agency.

You may ask yourself: why make such an effort? Well, the rise of digital marketing has increased competition in this sphere and, as a result, efforts need to be redoubled to keep people interested in a brand to the point of purchasing its products and services.

On the other hand, people’s habits and tastes vary wildly, including the ways in which they prefer to consume information. With that in mind, we’ve separated 5 models that you can explore in your company’s content marketing strategy.

1. Blog posts and their many content formats

If one of your goals is to attract more traffic to your website, then blog posts may do the trick.

In addition to helping with your SEO strategy, which lends greater visibility to your brand, these texts should provide relevant information for people’s daily lives – from solving specific problems, to tips and tutorials, and reflections on personal and professional life.

However, for your blog posts to communicate authority and stand out to your audience, it is essential that you have a concise flow of ideas, a clear, objective and appropriate communication in your language, as well as data that backs up your central points.

Several models exist within this content category, such as:

• Lists, i.e. “x ways to edit a picture”;

• Interviews, i.e. “this person is talking about what it is like to face depression”;

• Quizzes, i.e. “how much of an American are you?”;

• Step-by-step guides, i.e. “learn to embroider in x steps”;

• Umbrella: choose a central concept and develop different articles that revolve around it, thus increasing the odds that Google will consider your site to be a reference on the subject and display it more prominently on its search results page;

• Audio: texts in audio formats are great for the visually impaired, and also for users taking the opportunity to do another activity while consuming the content.

2. YouTube channel

Accessed by 95% of internet users in the country, YouTube is the most-used search tool behind Google, according to the global creative agency WeAreSocial.

This platform offers an extensive field in which you can explore many different styles of content. Examples include short videos, webinars and interviews with acclaimed guests, product reviews, trending video reactions, events and free classes on technical subjects. There’s a lot of room to create.

We should also consider the human factor. When we watch a video, we absorb the content in greater detail. We also create a stronger connection with the speaker, the tone of their voice and their unique way of expressing themselves. Not to mention that sharing these characteristics can also reinforce your brand’s identity and personality.

Depending on the specificity of your target audience, audiovisual platforms like Twitch, for example, can also be a great option. The niche here is more focused on the universe of games and technology.

3. Instagram Reels

If you are on Instagram, chances are that you have already seen Reels. Lasting between 60 and 90 seconds, this content format is perfect for sharing quick bursts of information in a creative and impactful way.

A famous study by Microsoft once pointed out that our concentration span lasts an average of 8 seconds. So it is essential to invest in faster, more dynamic content in order to attract people to denser content.

4. Podcasts

Is there a more flexible listening experience than a podcast? The answer is no – at least, not yet.. To listen to an episode, just press play, put on your headphones and get on with your day-to-day tasks.

In fact, according to a survey carried out by Globo, 44% of respondents listen to podcasts while performing household chores, 38% while browsing the internet and 25% before bed.

In other words, this format represents a great opportunity for your brand to be more present in people’s lives. But to attract their interest, it is essential to study the topics that they are most curious about.

5. Content-rich landing pages

Have you ever ended up on a page offering a free event or e-book, in exchange for some of your personal data? This is a landing page.

From these records, companies can create new means of contact with potential customers, including telephone and e-mail. Just remember that this dialogue is only made possible by these people’s consent.

A landing page’s main draw is the rich, enlightening material which it seeks to promote: e-books, infographics, guides and playbooks are all available online, to teach readers about a variety of subjects.

Just like an article, podcast or YouTube video, the purpose of these contents is to enrich the reader’s life, so that they begin to value your brand for the provision and authority of information. It’s essentially an exchange.

Now that you are familiar with the main content formats which you can explore in your digital marketing strategy, it’s time to get your hands dirty!