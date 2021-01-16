Laxmi Nagar, located in East Delhi, is one of the most popular destinations for students preparing for CA and other competitive examinations But while one might find a lot of affordable rental options here, as compared to other parts of Delhi, it is important to weed out the absolutely basic from the quality places.

Moving out does not have to be a difficult feat as all you need is a bit of research and planning to narrow down on the must-have facilities and services in your new place of accommodation.

READ ALSO No Content Available

So, let us dive into these important things before you close in on your PG in Laxmi Nagar.

Food: One of the most important things to make living in a new city easier is your daily meals.

They may not be exactly how your mom makes but can get close.

Common rants of hostel and PG life you usually hear are about stale, tasteless meals and limited menus that can be so off-putting.

A happy meal makes for a happy person and for your physical and mental health, this is one service you shouldn’t compromise with at all.

Test out the menu, ask around from the residents, check-out online reviews before you finalize your place to stay. Over the years professional managed accommodation providers have entered the PG market and created high quality food services for residents.

From healthy preparations to a variety of menu options, they provide meals that remind you of home.

Security: This is one amenity that should be on top of your checklist when you move to any new place.

In an unfamiliar city, banking on a safe, well-connected accommodation can be the difference between preparedness and unhappy adjustments.

Before signing on as a resident, it is your basic responsibility to quiz the PG authorities about the safety and security measures and precautions they are providing in the premises.

CCTVs, guards, restricted entry can go a long way in making a place safer for residents.

Instead of a regular PG or hostel, you could consider professionally managed accommodation operators in this regard. They prioritize the safety and security of their residents with a four-tiered security system promising you a sounder sleep.

Sanitation & Hygiene: The ripples of the CoViD-19 pandemic still linger on and regular hygiene and sanitization has got to be your top priority as well.

Accommodation facilities like Stanza Living have adopted COVID combat-ready services which are a zillion times better than irregular cleaning services in PGs and hostels.

These cover a whole host of amenities from building deep cleaning to sanitizing drives and more.

Basic Infrastructure: Delhi is known for its hot summers and extremely chilly winters.

So, having access to basic amenities like 24* 7 supply of electricity, regular water, ACs and geysers are basic conveniences for a healthy student lifestyle.

The place you choose should cover most of your basic appliances and amenities like refrigerator, microwave, cooking appliances, internet facilities etc as well. Not only are these necessary to have a comfortable stay, sharing these can be a more affordable exercise.

Further, pick places that offer to cover most utility bills in the rent itself, so you don’t have unpleasant surprises facing you at the end of the month.

Now that you are armed with the right amount of information, make the right choice when you go PG/hostel hunting. Please keep in mind that you needn’t give up on basic amenities a living facility should provide, and a healthy, happy and fuss-free stay is your right.