Toilet Bound Hanako Kun is a supernatural anime that is themed around ghosts and urban legends. The main protagonist Nene, summons one such ghost, Hanako, and ends up becoming his servant. Thus her adventures in the supernatural part of her school begins.

The anime is based on a manga of the same name by AidaIro, which has been serialized in GFantasy magazine since 2014. The anime adaptation was produced by Studio Lerche and aired from January to March 2020.

In this article, we will introduce you to some of the most popular Toilet Bound Hanako Kun characters and their roles in the story.

Hanako

Hanako is the titular character of the series and one of the Seven Mysteries of Kamome Academy. He is said to be a ghost who haunts the third stall of the third-floor girls’ bathroom in the old school building, and will grant any wish of the person who summons him.

However, he turns out to be a boy in a girls’ bathroom, who is sadistic and slightly perverted despite being a ghost. He also has a mysterious past that involves his twin brother Tsukasa, who is also a ghost and his enemy.

Hanako is voiced by Ogata Megumi in Japanese and Justin Briner in English.

Yashiro Nene

Yashiro Nene is the heroine of the series and a high school student at Kamome Academy. She is an occult enthusiast who summons Hanako in hopes of finding a boyfriend. However, she ends up becoming his assistant after he saves her from being eaten by a mermaid.

Nene is a kind-hearted and cheerful girl who loves to cook and garden. She also has a crush on her senpai Akane Aoi, who is the president of the broadcasting club. She later becomes friends with Kou Minamoto, an exorcist who initially tries to get rid of Hanako.

Nene is voiced by Kitō Akari in Japanese and Tia Ballard in English.

Kou Minamoto

Kou Minamoto is the deuteragonist of the series and an exorcist from a famous family. He is a middle school student at Kamome Academy and the younger brother of Teru Minamoto, who is the leader of the school’s exorcists.

Kou is a hot-headed and impulsive boy who carries a baseball bat as his weapon. He initially sees Hanako as an evil spirit who needs to be exorcised, but later becomes his ally and friend after learning more about him. He also develops feelings for Nene, whom he calls “Yashiro-san”.

Kou is voiced by Chiba Shōya in Japanese and Tyson Rinehart in English.

Tsukasa

Tsukasa is the main antagonist of the series and Hanako’s twin brother. He is also a ghost who died under mysterious circumstances along with Hanako. Unlike his brother, he is cruel and ruthless, and enjoys tormenting other ghosts and humans.

Tsukasa has a twisted brother complex and wants to keep Hanako by his side forever. He also has the ability to create artificial supernaturals called No. 6s, who serve as his minions. He often clashes with Hanako and his friends over their different views on life and death.

Tsukasa is voiced by Ogata Megumi in Japanese and Austin Tindle in English1.

Other Characters

There are many other characters in Toilet Bound Hanako Kun who add to the charm and mystery of the story. Some of them are:

Sakura Nanamine: A high school student who is obsessed with supernaturals and runs a website called “The Supernatural Investigation Club”. She becomes Nene’s rival after she tries to expose Hanako’s secrets.

Sousuke Mitsuba: A ghost who was once Kou’s classmate and friend. He died in an accident and became one of Tsukasa’s No. 6s. He has a camera as his artifact and can take pictures that show people’s true feelings.

Teru Minamoto: Kou’s older brother and the leader of the school’s exorcists. He is a handsome and popular high school student who has a strict sense of justice. He dislikes ghosts and wants to protect humans from them.

Tsuchigomori: A ghost who is one of the Seven Mysteries of Kamome Academy. He is the teacher of the 4 o’clock library, where books that record the past and future of people are stored. He is also Hanako’s former homeroom teacher and knows about his past.

Yako: A ghost who is one of the Seven Mysteries of Kamome Academy. She is the boss of the Misaki Stairs, where people who go up the fourth step will disappear. She is a fox-like spirit who can shapeshift and has a playful personality.

These are just some of the Toilet Bound Hanako Kun characters that you can meet in the anime. If you are interested in learning more about them and their stories, you can watch the anime on Funimation or read the manga on Yen Press. You can also check out the official website and Twitter account for more information.