Rebel Wilson is one of the most popular and successful comedians in Hollywood, known for her roles in films like Bridesmaids, Pitch Perfect, and The Hustle. But who is the man behind the star? Who was Rebel Wilson’s dad, and how did he influence her life and career?

Rebel Wilson’s dad was Mr. Wilson, a banker who was originally from Britain. He moved to Australia with his wife Sue Adams, a professional housewife, and raised four children: Rebel, Liberty, Ryot, and Annachi. Rebel was born as Melanie Elizabeth Bownds on 2 March 1980 in Sydney, New South Wales.

Rebel Wilson’s dad was a supportive and loving father who encouraged his daughter to pursue her dreams. He often took her to dog shows, where she developed a passion for animals and comedy. He also exposed her to different cultures and experiences by traveling with her around the world.

Rebel Wilson’s dad was also a source of inspiration for her comedy. She once said that he was \”very funny\” and \”had a great sense of humor\”. She also revealed that he taught her how to do impressions of celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Nicole Kidman.

Rebel Wilson’s dad passed away in 2016 of a heart attack, leaving Rebel devastated and heartbroken. She later opened up about how she coped with his death by using food to numb her emotions. She said that it was one of her \”unhealthiest\” moments in life, and that she didn’t think highly of herself at the time.

However, Rebel Wilson’s dad also motivated her to make positive changes in her life and health. She decided to dedicate 2020 as her \”year of health\”, where she focused on eating well, exercising regularly, and losing weight. She said that she wanted to honor her dad by being the best version of herself possible.

Rebel Wilson’s dad may be gone, but he is not forgotten. He lives on in Rebel’s memories, humor, and achievements. He is also honored by Rebel’s fans, who have expressed their condolences and support for the star. Rebel Wilson’s dad was a remarkable man who shaped Rebel into the woman she is today..