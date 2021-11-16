Whether you run a dedicated events business or operate a company that occasionally puts on big, lavish dos, it’s crucial to consider many factors when staging special occasions. One that people don’t often pay enough attention to but which seems to be becoming increasingly important is security.

In a time when political unrest, a global pandemic, natural disasters, terrorist attacks, and gun and other violence have increased threats to all of us, it’s never too early to start looking for ways to eliminate risks and maintain safety and security.

Think Through Areas of Most Risk

For starters, sit down with your team and discuss which aspects of your events are most at risk of having issues occur, which might vary from occasion to occasion, too. You’ll need to consider things such as if the host spot for the event could be a target for any reason, and if any of the people you invite could be, too, or if they attract controversy in some way.

Think about whether media will be present, which could stir up more interest in the event, including potential agitators, and if you expect or could imagine any protests or counter-protests occurring. The context of the event, the people speaking, performing, or exhibiting at it, and the topics on the agenda could all potentially increase security risks and need factoring in.

Plus, are there any non-human security threats you need to plan for, such as the potential for flood or fire, animal attacks, car accidents, and the like? How secure is the venue, and what kind of escape routes are there for indoor settings? Once you’ve compiled a detailed list of potential threats, you can develop some solutions to mitigate them as best as possible.

Create Checklists and Other Documents

The next step is to create checklists for you, your team, and other involved parties to read over multiple times to ensure all your planned strategies for increasing security get completed and adhered to. Look at this list often in the lead-up to the event and on the day to ensure nothing has been forgotten.

Plus, define the specific roles and responsibilities of each person or team working on the event, so everyone knows what they need to do, and you don’t have problems arise because everyone thought someone else was going to handle a task or issue. You also need a chain of command so everyone knows who’s in charge and who to turn to in an emergency.

If anything untoward or unfortunate does happen during the event, document everything. Taking careful notes about the incident, whether it’s violence or a medical crisis, etc., will reduce the chances of misremembered issues. It will also help you with insurance claims and, if it gets to that point, police investigations.

Choose Safety-Conscious Venues

Another tip is to ask venues you’re considering for events how they work at being safety-conscious and what kinds of backup plans they create and preparations they make. It’s always better to choose a venue that prioritizes attendee safety so you know they’ll be your partner on the day and not just leave all security measures to you. Plus, if anything negative does happen, you want cooperation from a venue, not denial or recrimination.

Utilize Security Services

If you’re concerned that your event poses significant security risks or if you have one or more people attending who themselves could be the subject of a threat, you may like to invest in security guard services for peace of mind. You can hire specialists to help you plan and secure the event right from the start, or you might pay guards to be in attendance on the day to reduce the likelihood that anyone does anything they shouldn’t.

Make Security Measures Highly Visible

Having security guards on-site will help deter people from taking harmful actions and thus prevent threats rather than leaving you just having to respond to them. This visibility can make a world of difference. You can also show you take security very seriously by placing metal detectors at entrances, making use of security cameras, and even thoroughly checking every invitation or name at the door before letting people in.

Some other tips for keeping events secure include screening attendees, knowing the venue inside and out, and considering online, cyber threats as well as the in-person physical ones. Being strategic in all these ways will help you pull off a wonderful occasion that’s remembered for all the right reasons.