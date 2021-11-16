The article describes how to fill Instagram with business and entrepreneurs during the New Year holidays and vacations. These and other ideas from the post generator will help increase social media activity before the New Year and drive more traffic to the site. Do Instagram promotions work? Read the article.

Ideas for non-trivial New Year’s content.

A wish list

Conduct a survey among subscribers and find out what they would like to receive as a gift for the New Year. Invite them to share these desires with loved ones. So your customers will receive the gifts they dreamed of, and you will receive more pre-New Year orders or service subscriptions.

Competition for New Year’s photo

Better not on a free topic. So you risk getting something completely different from what you expect. For example, invite your subscribers to take a photo inspired by the one you posted on your account. Whoever reflects the idea most accurately or funny will win.

Results of the year.

There is no need to talk about the fact that you have sold a million sets of cosmetics. Tell us about events that were significant not only for your business, but also for you.

For example, what meetings were significant this year, what events had the greatest impact on you, what you learned, how many good people this year you learned, what inspired you, what ideas and how were you born, what was the most memorable experience with a client, etc. …

Better yet, compile the results of the year that matter to your customers. Personal results of each of your clients. Let them know how many times they ordered from you, what products, what services they used. And give them the opportunity to share these findings. The virality is assured.

New Year’s marathon

A few days before the New Year, start talking about how to prepare for the holiday. Give some tips on time management: how to manage everything and not drive yourself out. If a marathon doesn’t fit into your plan, give your subscribers a recommendation in a separate post.

Digital Advent Calendar

Present a special offer or promotion for a product every day. The bottom line is that subscribers are waiting for your post, where you will talk about the current offer. A selection of blog articles – like the best articles from 2021 – can also be turned into an Advent calendar.

Congratulations on content from users or from the team

Ask your store customers to hum or read one line at a time from any New Year’s song. Make a lot of notes, choose the most fun and creative ones and edit the video. Post this congratulation in your account and thank everyone who took part in the shooting. Give the participants something useful: a set of fitness bars, an extra workout, a trip to a solarium, a vitamin complex, etc. If you succeed, everyone will want to star in your video next year. If you have an online business, a team might write such congratulations.

Gifts for activity

Summarize the year and choose the most active subscriber. Give gifts to those who have given the most likes or wrote comments.

The finish line. Invite your subscribers to start the new year right now, not sometime after the holidays are over. Give them a small and pleasant challenge. For example, read 5 books, learn a New Year’s song in a foreign language, stick 200 dumplings with the whole family, ride the highest slide in the city, go to a museum in another city, etc.

A few days before the holiday, help subscribers meet NG fully armed. Remind them of the things they need to do. This can be going to the hairdresser, beautician, buying party clothes, gifts, restocking food, etc. Do not forget to include a day of rest in the list. The goal is to have time to do everything and meet the chimes with full strength and joy.

Spring-cleaning

Run a marathon. Invite your subscribers to make a list of things that they didn’t like this year. Crossing items off the list (or symbolically burning it), let them tag you in posts and stories.

Gift ideas

If you have a large assortment, collect different gift options for any wallet. Show in your account how you collect gift boxes and talk about the content.

Online services before the New Year may offer different subscription options – with a discount for a year, for example.

Charity Event

Start your charity event or take part in a charity event that your company trusts and cooperates with – for example, Become a secret Santa Claus of the Dedmorozim foundation. Showcase the company’s contribution. Invite employees and subscribers to join her. Be careful with implementation and content. Participation should be voluntary, and the story should not sound like bragging.

Congratulations in different time zones

It will be relevant for those who have branches in different cities and countries. Write down hello to local clients for every city where your company has branches. If there are not a million of them, of course.

Lottery

Give out numbers to everyone and play with your product. Numbers can be free, and can be for a nominal fee. Online, you can give out random numbers, arrange them like postcards.

Ratings

Analyze your posts for the year and compile a selection of the top 5. In the story, give links to them. So you will not only once again remember the most important events of the outgoing year, but also raise your activity again.

Helpful hints

But only useful on New Year’s Eve. For example, you have a photography school. You can give recommendations on how to photograph fireworks.

Hide the promo code

Do not give out promotional codes for a purchase just like that, create an intrigue. Shoot a video and encrypt the promo code in it. The most attentive will be able to find and use it.

Master Class

Some people like to do things with their own hands, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you have a flower shop, a workshop for the manufacture of toys, candles, cakes or a children’s studio, feel free to broadcast on the manufacture of New Year’s decor.

Important! Don’t forget to tell your subscribers about your opening hours during the holidays.

Content ideas for the New Year holidays.

A day to breathe and again into battle. Keep wowing your followers with engaging content. Here are some ideas: Promo code. Announce right after the holidays and attract subscribers. Massive holiday shopping begins immediately after the New Year.

New Year’s fortune-telling. This will be a very popular publication closer to Christmas. You can guess in different ways. The simplest: the subscriber comes up with a question and names a page and line from the book. You answer by quoting the correct line. Remember how fun it was as a child? So now nothing has changed.

New Year’s riddles. For example, you have a coffee shop. Create a picture on the crema of coffee, cover part of the picture and invite subscribers to guess what you have drawn. The first person who guesses the right coffee is a gift.

There are people behind the business. A commercial account isn’t just about sales. These are the people behind the sales, production, packaging, and delivery of subscriber’s favorite items.

Become Santa Claus. Ask subscribers to dream and write in the comments what they would like to receive as a gift from Santa Claus. It must be something from your range. And on the eve of the old New Year or Christmas, run a draw among the comments and give the winner what he wanted.

Conclusion.

Remember, people buy from people. Try to make your New Year content useful and genuine. Don’t stop posting non-trivial content all year long and buy Instagram followers for instant growth .