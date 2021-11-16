With some commercial trucks weighing as much as 80,000 pounds with cargo, an accident involving one of these big rigs can be deadly. Those who survive truck accidents often face serious injuries that can negatively impact the rest of their lives. Hiring a truck accident attorney is essential for protecting the rights of the victim. With this guide, injured victims will learn how an attorney can help them start the process of pursuing fair compensation for their injuries and damages.

Choosing the Right Truck Accident Attorney Is Essential

One of the biggest decisions an injured truck accident victim will need to make is deciding on the right attorney to represent them in court. Those who are in need of legal counsel for their truck accident should visit zaneslaw.com. Look for the following when hiring a truck accident attorney.

Ensure the attorney has worked with truck accident claims before.

Ask about the attorney’s fees.

Find out about the attorney’s track record for success.

Discover if the attorney has experience in trials.

Consider the size of the law firm.

Ask about any awards and recognitions.

Hiring the right attorney ensures the injured truck accident victim gets the legal assistance they need. Attorneys take over all the steps involved in pursuing compensation for injuries and damages.

What to Expect When Hiring a Truck Accident Attorney

Knowing what to expect when hiring a truck accident attorney will help individuals be prepared. The attorney will carry out multiple steps involved in the process of helping their injured clients. The following offers information on what injured truck accident victims can expect when they hire an attorney to help them with their legal needs.

The attorney will first begin the investigation process into the cause of the truck accident. Finding the cause and gathering evidence is essential for holding the at-fault truck driver responsible. With an investigation, the attorney may also discover if there are any third-party claims.

Negotiating with the insurance company is critical during a truck accident claim. If an injured victim attempts to go through negotiations alone, they may discover the insurance adjuster is unfair and lowballs their settlement offer.

If negotiations fall through, the attorney will start the process of filing a lawsuit on behalf of their injured client. In court, the attorney will represent the client throughout the entire trial. The following are some of the other tasks truck accident attorneys perform for their clients.

The truck accident attorney will help injured victims discover the value of their claim.

Truck accident attorneys inform their clients of the steps involved in the process of filing a claim.

Attorneys take care of all paperwork related to the truck accident claim.

A truck accident attorney will also file any appeals if the court decision is unfavorable.

Get Started Right Away

Injured victims make a mistake when they wait too long to file a claim. The statute of limitations is different in every state. This statute requires injured victims to file a lawsuit within a specific timeframe.

If the injured victim fails to file their lawsuit in time, they could end up missing out on the ability to receive fair compensation. Waiting too long would result in a case being thrown out of court.

Injured victims should schedule a consultation appointment right away to get started on their claim. Once the injured party begins working with the attorney, the attorney handles all the remaining steps in the process.