and Emotions

Did you know that customers can form an opinion about a product in seven seconds, only because

of its packaging? Yeah, that’s the power of packaging psychology in action. By carefully considering

colors, fonts, images, prints, and other design elements, you can subconsciously influence consumer

decisions and drive more sales.

This article is a complete guide on everything you need to know about the psychology of packaging

designs. You will see how psychology plays a role in the packaging we see every day, and how it

affects what customers choose to buy. Furthermore, we’ll guide you on how to make the best

mockups, using platforms like Yellow Images for creative templates.

Let’s get into business!

The Color Psychology

Have you noticed red, orange, and yellow hues are common among food brands? That’s not a mere

coincidence! Psychology backs it up! Studies have shown that red increases heart rate and

stimulates appetite. This makes it perfect for grabbing attention and pushing impulsive purchases of

food. Also, orange and yellow are usually associated with warmth, energy, and happiness, which

enhances the appeal of consumable products.

That’s just an example of the way colors work.

Now you see that people’s perception of color is more than what meets the eye, let’s explore the

impact of some color categories:

1. Warm Colors (Red, Orange, Yellow)

As mentioned earlier, red orange, and yellow hues boost energy and excitement. Red, with its ability

to increase heart rate, and orange and yellow with their ability to evoke warmth, happiness, and

optimism is a popular choice for snacks and food packaging, urging impulsive purchases. Thus,

these colors are ideal for catching the eye of younger demographics on products like kids’ books,

clothes, markers, tasty treats, etc.

2. Cool Colors ( Blue, Green, Purple)

Cool colors like blue and green speak of calmness, trust, and security. This is why blue is a popular

choice for water bottles, as it subconsciously associates the product with purity and refreshment.

Also, green is usually used for healthcare products and organic food brands, creating a sense of

safety and natural well-being.

3. Neutral Colors (Black and White)

Many brands usually ignore these colors when creating their product packaging design. Some

brands only use it to print instructions on the package. However, don’t underestimate the power of

these neutrals! Black exudes elegance, luxury, and a timeless appeal, which is why it is often used in

high-end beauty products. White signifies purity, simplicity, and minimalism, justifying why tech

gadgets use them.

By understanding the color language, you can create packaging that represents your brand and

triggers your target audience’s emotions.

How Fonts Speaks Volumes on Your Packaging

Just like colors, fonts are vital in packaging design. Choosing the right font can elevate your product

from good to great, leaving a lasting impression on your target audience. Imagine customers

squinting their eyes to read the instructions on using your product due to a complex or over-stylized

font. Not ideal, right?

A beautiful font loses its impact if it’s difficult to read. Here are the classifications of fonts you need to

know about.

1. Serif Fonts: ( Times New Roman,Georgia,Garamond, Baskerville, etc.)

Serif fonts are typefaces with small decorative strokes at the ends of the characters’ strokes. They

add a touch of elegance and tradition to product packaging due to their easy readability. If your

production packaging is more focused on giving usage instructions to customers, they are the best

option for you.

2. Sans-serif Fonts (Helvetica, Helvetica, Arial, Gotham, Roboto)

Sans serif fonts are serifs without decorative strokes at the ends of the characters. Unlike serif fonts,

sans serif fonts have clean and simple lines and are often associated with modern, clean, and

minimalistic. They are commonly used in the tech and fashion industry. Popular brands like Apple

and Nike use Sans-serif fonts on their products.

3. Script Fonts (Brushstroke, Lobster, and Pacifico)

Script fonts are calligraphic typefaces that resemble handwriting and have decorative strokes. Their

flowing and handwritten appearance creates a sense of playfulness, creativity, or femininity. They

are often used on children’s books, clothes, toys, greeting cards, and bakery packaging, adding a

touch of charm.

How To Use Color and Fonts to Build Emotional Connection

Now, you know different colors and font styles and the functions they perform. So how do you use

color and fonts to influence customers’ decisions? Well, the key to connecting to their emotion lies in

aligning your packaging design with your brand’s core values.

What emotions do you want your brand to evoke? Packaging can bring feelings of nostalgia, luxury,

playfulness, or calmness. A luxury beauty brand wouldn’t use the same playful fonts and vibrant

colors as a children’s stationery brand. By understanding your brand identity and the reactions you

want to get, you can create packaging that catches your audience’s attention and increases sales.

Beyond the emotional pull of color and font, other factors influence customer perception of your

packaging:

1. Functionality: Easy-to-open features or resealable closures enhance user experience and

create a positive perception of quality.

2. Uniqueness and Innovation: Eye-catching graphics and creative animations on product

packaging can grab attention and spark curiosity. Don’t use low-resolution graphics, it makes

your mockup look cheap.

3. Sustainability Claims: With the rise of environmental sustainability awareness, displaying

eco-friendly certifications or highlighting recycled materials resonates with environmentally

conscious consumers. You can use materials like recycled cardboard for food and beverage

packaging or refillable containers for cosmetics products.

4. Information Architecture: Clear labeling, concise product information, and easy-to-read

instructions build trust and ensure proper product usage.

Final Thoughts

Packaging design is a powerful marketing tool that speaks volumes about your products. By

understanding the psychology of color, font, and imagery, you can create packaging that resonates

and builds an emotional connection with your customers. Use bold colors to ignite energy or calming

tones to ignite feelings of trust.

Choose fonts that align with your brand personality, and use pictures that spark curiosity and tell a

story. Remember, packaging is a silent conversation starter. By understanding the language of

design, you can create packaging that protects your product, encourages consumers to pick it up,

notice it, and ultimately, choose it over the competition.

