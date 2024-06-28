Vascular surgery is an umbrella term for various surgeries related to blood vessel treatment. By blood vessels, we understand a network of arteries, veins, and capillaries that carry blood around our body and provide organs and tissues with oxygen. Due to a variety of diseases, the blood vessels are damaged, which increases the risk of health complications.

Among the most common health issues related to blood vessels are aortic aneurysms, blood clots, carotid artery disease, chronic venous insufficiency, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), fibromuscular dysplasia (FMD), peripheral artery disease (PAD), Popliteal artery entrapment syndrome (PAES), renal artery stenosis, varicose veins, visceral and peripheral arterial aneurysms, and so on.

Vascular surgeries are prescribed to repair severely damaged blood vessels and lower the risks of dependent health complications. When the diseases are detected at the beginning of their development, the patient may be offered a conservative medical treatment and certain lifestyle adjustments. However, when the conditions reach a threatening form, it is recommended to search for a specialist and ask for relevant guidance

Once the patients know their diagnosis, they start panicking, as it is difficult to plan further steps. Instead, simply search for a vascular surgeon near me to get access to the doctor in the surrounding area. The medical platforms will offer a full overview of the relevant clinics, letting the patients choose the most feasible option.

Types of Vascular Treatments

The most common vascular treatments include:

Angioplasty – a surgical invasion with a small balloon that opens up a blocked artery and restores the blood flow.

– a surgical invasion with a small balloon that opens up a blocked artery and restores the blood flow. Stent placement – usually performed after angioplasty; it involves the mesh tube inserted into the blood vessel to keep it open after deblocking it.

– usually performed after angioplasty; it involves the mesh tube inserted into the blood vessel to keep it open after deblocking it. Endovascular aneurysm repair – prevents the rupture of a blood vessel and thus internal bleeding. It is performed with the help of a stent inserted through the femoral artery and carried through to the aneurysm.

prevents the rupture of a blood vessel and thus internal bleeding. It is performed with the help of a stent inserted through the femoral artery and carried through to the aneurysm. Bypass surgery – involves creating a new way for blood flow if the current pathway is impossible to deblock.

Once hearing the need for surgery, patients get cold feet as even the word ‘surgery’ makes them shake with fear. However, it often is the only way to save lives and return the patients back to their routines. Besides, vascular surgeries are getting more and more advanced these days with the introduction of robotic-based technologies. They minimize the risks and increase the precision of the surgeries, giving a chance for faster recovery.

Benefits of Vascular Surgery

Although the idea of surgery is often a scary one, the relief it brings to the patients is impossible to underestimate.

Minimized risks of venous ulcers

Venous ulcer is a complication caused by varicose when the veins are unable to push blood back to the heart. Vascular surgery is used for varicose treatment and thus, prevents the ulcers from further development.

Improved leg condition

Patients with varicose veins often experience restless leg syndrome, which is characterized by the need to move legs due to unpleasant sensations. When removing the problematic veins, the patients get back to normal condition, without having heavy and troubling legs, especially at night time.

Enhanced mobility

Oftentimes, patients with vascular diseases report pain and swelling, which makes them unable to move freely. The surgery can help alleviate the pain, loosen the symptoms, and thus, help the patients participate in various physical activities.

Improved circulation

Vascular surgery targets the areas with affected blood circulation; by repairing or removing the damaged vessels, doctors improve the blood transition all over the body. Not only does it improve vascular health, but reduces the chances of further complications.

Reduces swelling

When the blood vessels are involved, patients often complain about swelling, discomfort, and pain related to vein condition. When addressing the issue with the surgery, the patients get long-lasting pain relief.

‘Restored’ skin

Poor blood circulation changes the skin texture, causing its dryness and scaliness. By renewing the blood flow, the skin condition gets better as well. Although it takes time for the skin to regenerate its cells, the results are worth the effort.

The Final Thoughts

Vascular surgery is used to treat patients with health conditions related to blood vessels. The surgery may be recommended when the health condition advances, impacting other systems as well.

Modern surgeries are less invasive and more precise, with a shorter recovery time and long-term positive dynamics. If you feel fear regarding the surgery, have an open talk with your doctor, let them guide you through the procedure and the benefits your body will get, and give them a chance to improve your living.