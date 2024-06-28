We all know that right now, SEO plays a major role in the ranking of websites. There are so many activities that an SEO person performs in order to make the website highlighted in the set engine. But do you know that not only the efforts of an SEO person are important? Yes, you heard it right. There are so many things that are necessary to keep in mind whenever you are working on the SEO parameters of the website. The primary parameter that is necessary to consider is the web hosting plan you have chosen.

There is a possibility that you might have heard somewhere that the hosting plan you have choose and have a major impact on the SEO. If not, don’t worry and keep on reading. In this article, we will help you to understand the impact of a web hosting plan on SEO and how you can choose the best plan for your website.

This little information will also help you to find your plan next time. Also be suggest you that always consider to get the plan from PD hosting because there are so many different plans available for web hosting that can also be customized according to the requirement of the website!

Impact of web hosting on SEO:

Before start exploring about the important factors to keep in mind to choose the right website hosting plan it is important to understand about the impact of website hosting on SEO.

Website hosting plans you choose is responsible for the loading time of the website. If the website is loading slowly the website will not going to rank and Google will not entertain it.

The website hosting plan usually comes up with SSL certificate which are helpful in securing the website. But these are only available with reputable web host. If it is not there then your side will be more prone to cyberattacks.

One of the most important features for making the SEO perfect of the website is to host the website in the nearby geographical location of your target audience. The geographical proximity is something that is responsible for influencing the loading Times.

Things to keep in mind for choosing the right hosting plan focusing on SEO:

Now is the time for you to understand the things to keep in mind whenever you are choosing the right web hosting plan:

Speed and performance:

First of all it is necessary for you to pay attention towards the speed and performance of the website hosting plan. Always choose out that the hosting provider is offering fast server speed and high-performance hardware or not. You can directly check out so that you can be sure that the hosting plan you have chosen is efficient enough in handling high traffic and there will be no compromise with speed.

Uptime guarantee:

Uptime guarantee is also something that cannot be ignored. Do understand that the web hosting plan you are choosing must come up with the 99.9% to 100% up time guarantee. If the uptime is not up to the mark and the website is experiencing frequent downtimes, it will have a major impact on the SEO and it contributes to lower site rankings.

Server location:

Server location is also something that you cannot ignore because the server must be in the targeted audience’s geographical location. Always choose the server that is geographically close to the audience so that there will be less latency and the loading times for users will get improve. When the loading times are improving it will have positive impact on SEO.

Security features:

We are in the online world where the chances of cyberattacks are very high, and you cannot compromise with security. Also this factor is important from the perspective of SEO. Always choose the website hosting plan that comes up with SSL certification so that your site will be secure with HTTPS, and this is one of the ranking factors in search engines as well. Also, you can look out for hosting plans that come up with advanced security methods like malware scanning, regular backups and so on.

Technical support:

Technical support is also something that cannot be avoided because there is a possibility that you are not into the technical stuff and some problem is happening over the server. In that case you need to have someone who can guide you. Always choose a website hosting plan that comes up with 24/7 customer support so that in case of emergency as well there is someone available who can help you in rectifying the problems.

SEO-friendly features:

SEO-friendly features are also something that is necessary to check out and make sure that the plan you have chosen lets you customize the settings according to the needs of the SEO. Do check out whether the elements like URL structure, metadata and headers are customizable or not. These are an essential element for the on-page SEO.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, choosing the website hosting plan becomes quite easy when you are aware of all the necessary parameters. As we have already discussed the impact of web hosting on SEO, it is necessary that you invest in the right plans. If you are someone who is not aware of which plan to consider, don’t worry because on the portal of PD hosting, you will find so many different guides and 24/7 support that will help you to understand every plan in detail. You can easily explore it and finalize the plan that can go according to your website needs. If there is anything additional you are having in your mind regarding the voting plan, then as well you can check on things in detail. For sure, by keeping all the above-mentioned factors in mind, you will be able to make the right decision, and there is no known problem in finalizing the plan that can align with your website needs.