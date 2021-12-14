Obesity, in addition to a slew of other issues like joint pains, a higher risk of heart disease, high blood sugar levels, liver, and gut issues, has a direct and indirect impact on hair density and quality. A high-fat diet, binge eating, and a genetic predisposition to obesity will all have an impact on your overall health. As a result, you should not be surprised if you notice hair loss due to obesity. Of course, the severity, frequency, and pattern of hair loss and thinning differ from person to person, and the golden rule in hair loss treatment is to identify the cause correctly.

In this article, Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, the excellent Plastic Surgeon from Hyderabad, has discussed the possibility of obesity being the cause of hair loss.

Your hair’s health is directly proportional to how well your life is going and how well you are taking care of yourself.

Hair loss and obesity

” Obesity is at the root of many hair loss problems because it causes deficiencies and diseases that cause hair loss,” says Dr. Harikiran Chekuri from Hyderabad.

One of the main reasons men and women are losing their hair at such a young age is obesity.

Obesity also causes a slew of other issues, all of which contribute to hair loss.

Stress: Obesity and stress are inextricably linked. Oxidative stress causes premature male and female pattern baldness in the younger generation. Stress and hair loss can be caused by changes in your eating and lifestyle habits, as well as drinking and smoking addictions and nutritional imbalances in your diet. Hormones: Obesity disrupts hormone balance, causing excess estrogen to be the cause of hair loss. Obesity is caused by too much estrogen, and it’s a vicious cycle. Thyroid: Hypothyroidism can cause weight gain and hair loss if your thyroid is underactive. Thyroid levels should be monitored closely by women in their 30s. Diabetes and pre-diabetes: Obesity leads to diabetes, which leads to hair loss. High blood sugar levels hamper blood circulation, and as a result, your hair does not receive enough nutrition. As a result, the hair regrowth function is disrupted, resulting in hair thinning. Heart diseases: According to years of research, hair loss is caused by heart disease, and heart disease is caused by obesity. A weak heart and poor circulation limit blood flow to the follicles, making it difficult to grow hair.

Lifestyle

As a result, obesity is frequently identified as the cause of hair loss. Weight loss isn’t the only option. You must live a healthy lifestyle, which includes:

Eating healthy food: Reduce your intake of junk food, refined sugars, and saturated fats and replace them with a diet rich in vitamin C, zinc, iron, biotin, iron, and omega -3 fatty acids. According to Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, this will help you lose weight and improve the health of your hair. Crash diets will not help you lose weight in the long run.

Every day, get moving by walking, running, jumping, or doing HIIT or strength training. There are no more excuses! You don’t have to spend hours every day at the gym to achieve this. At first, just 45 minutes to an hour per day for yourself and a workout will suffice. Exercise improves blood circulation to the scalp and maintains the health of your follicles. Get rid of the tension: Chronic stress harms the entire body. Relax, take a break from work every day, practice meditation, and give your stress hormones a rest.

Consult your doctor about hormonal imbalances and other lifestyle changes that can aid weight loss and hair regrowth. All changes should be made gradually to maintain a healthy weight and avoid hair loss.