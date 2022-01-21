Cryptocurrencies are in all areas where you can earn and invest, every day they are expanding their number of investors, such is the case of the creators of video games, programs designed to entertain and win at the same time.

During the pandemic, confinement is difficult to bear, this is where digital entertainment such as television, the internet, and video games play an important role, the latter being the most prominent used to occupy the free time of children, youth, and adults. So, if you are new in crypto trading, you should check the advice for new cryptocurrency investor.

The pandemic worldwide impact

The pandemic had an impact on the video game business, as all the people who went through the quarantine worldwide began to play more. Statistics released in March 2020 that gamers in the United States spent 45% more time playing video games during the quarantine.

The taste for video games is for some a full-time job that is profitable and accessible from home; It was played for fun, now it is played while making a profit.

The creation of this type of video game grew during the COVID-19 pandemic, the crypto game industry had revenues of 321 million dollars in 2020, an estimated 41.9 million gamers who have cryptocurrencies; most of them are between 21 and 38 years old.

Blockchain & Video Games

Blockchain technology is a secure and transparent way to ensure that creators and players have the same autonomy and control over the information stored in games; a kind of electronic book, which is almost impossible to falsify data.

Due to the great demand for video games, cryptocurrency developers began to implement this possibility on their platforms, one of the first video games to appear was:

The cryptokitties game it positioned itself on the Ethereum network collapsing the network. As gamers moved to test the new type of blockchain game, money flowed in their wake. The most expensive collectible cat ever sold in the game cost $ 117,000, which makes the potential customers of decentralized games.

Other decentralized digital economy video games that have gained popularity in recent years in the crypto world are: AXIE, INFINITY, STAR TERRA AND DUCKS OLAS, Axie Infinity has produced more than 2 billion euros in transactions alone, becoming a favorite and referential.

The gains obtained by playing crypto games will depend on the money and time invested, in addition to the strategies to overcome in the game and gain experience.

The dream world for crypto gamers

It is increasingly remarkable to see how a large number of people enter this new world of cryptocurrencies, from any perspective, they generate profits easily and quickly, such as the case of playing to win, and in the same way, you are distracted and you free your mind from leisure.

For gamers, this new world is like a dream, since they do what they like and from the hand of that they obtain profits, profitability without much effort.

This has attracted the attention of more and younger people who like technology and technology innovation that they are willing to carry out any type of activity that allows them to overcome the pandemic, confinement that has psychologically impaired everyone in general.

Conclusion

These favorable strategies allow the development of new skills and earning possibilities for young users, who are the most active in this medium, providing a much-needed input in these times of job cuts.

The most powerful thing these crypto games have is the incentive dynamics they generate for gamers.

The money that is dedicated to the payment for rewards, derives from several sources, it should be noted that many of these applications create their cryptocurrency, to which they set a price, which varies according to the market, and of which they have an abundant supply, The expectation factor also has an impact, such as users who buy, those who sell and speculators, who make the market grow and crypto games derive from this.

These crypto games in question are more like real life. It competes. You win and you lose. But not everything is random. From a business point of view, they remind me quite a bit of mining.

As in mining, the key seems to be patience and arriving early. Now, these games are becoming the main livelihood of many in the third world.

Overall, I think it’s great. Some people need it. Of course, there are games better than others. In other words, some games are more profitable than others. And surely the success of one drives the creation of others which means you have to do your homework to earn that money.