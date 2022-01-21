The rise of the cryptocurrency market has been something that cannot be denied considering that this year was super excellent for the market we hope that in 2022 it will be better, but what are we based on?.

Indicators that point to 2022 as a good year for crypto assets, such as the development of metaverse platforms with NFTs, the generation of virtual items in video games on the blockchain, the massive sale of non-expendable works of art, the inclusion of new forms of interaction in social networks with tokens, and apps to earn free btc.

Some predictions for 2022

We can comment that Bitcoin enjoyed 2021 in which it broke several records, several experts expect that in the coming years selected of its contenders could increase in price and popularity and that they could even surpass it.

It is important to note that in a virtual event, the main figures within the world of cryptocurrencies spoke about recent events in the market and speculated about what the course will be in the subsequent months.

There was comment who predicted that the Bull Run will continue in 2022 and that certain lesser-known cryptocurrencies will enjoy significant growth, as will some sectors such as video games that award cryptocurrencies for playing them.

Bitcoin, more speculation higher will be its price

They stated Bitcoin takes a very good chance of reaching six figures since it is currently around the US $ 50,000, this price will begin to stabilize sometime in 2022.

They believe that bitcoin will be seen at the US $ 32,000 next month of the year that it’s coming], I think it’s going to fall down, but it will remain in a lateral trend “, in addition to the fact that it is possible that” Ethereum could be around the US $ 2,900 “.

It is because the genuine value is created and people speculate and everyone ends up getting ahead of reality. “And finally he was emphatic in commenting that he will not be surprised to see an alternative market modification. That being said, there is real positive momentum.

Forecasting the future of a currency has become a challenge for experts and common investors, a virtual event focused on cryptocurrencies was held the day before.

The main topics were the forecasts for the next year, including the altcoins and he believes that it will have massive growth.

Bitcoin sentiment is moving away from extreme fear, according to a popular metric to measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market, it has moved away, as it was currently the largest precedent.

Due to the recent recession the market saw a significant drop in the rare area of ​​the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index, they are responsible for analyzing a variety of factors and course making a general estimate about the sentiments of investors and traders.

You must be wondering, what will be the cryptocurrencies with the greatest potential for 2022?. On the other side of the coin is Ethereum, which has been the direct commercial rival of Bitcoin, and its market capitalization is expected to increase, from the current $ 477 million to about $ 700 million next year.

Its current price is around $ 4,000 and although it is worth less than 10 times what a Bitcoin costs, Ethereum has about half the market capitalization of Bitcoin, which is quite comparable with the rest of the market and continuing with Solana and Polkadot.

They will bet on their scalability Highlighting that Polkadot is a popular cryptocurrency that is characterized by its interoperability on web 3.0 platforms and finally Cardano. Its main attraction is the way its growth develops.

Many cryptocurrencies have emerged in recent years.

Conclusion

The significant change that experts are waiting for as a challenge, is the loss of bitcoin compared to other small cryptocurrencies, which allow it to do something that bitcoin has not been able to demonstrate.

Oppressing these are smart contracts and 100% crypto investment funds without intermediaries or better known as DeFi.

So this year will be one more challenge for bitcoin, where maintaining and increasing its positive displacement will be the primary objective—estimated that in 2022, the participation rate and entry of new users to the digital markets a vast jumps.