The protection of cryptocurrencies is a controversial issue because its security is the most punctual point required by all investors, to keep cryptocurrencies protected, wallets are used. Even though content creators impact on bitcoin is really high.

Whether they are cold or hot, which means that they are kept safe in a hardware device independent of the constant internet connection stored in any physical place of preference (cold), and the wallets that are always connected to the internet that are the most vulnerable to suffer some inconvenience with their security.

To illustrate this point, it is worth mentioning the story of the TAIHITTU, a Dutch family of five who sold all their assets to invest in Bitcoins, when it was only worth $ 900 in 2017, hiding their hardware portfolio in different countries forever, having their cold purse relatively close, according to some reports the Taihuttu have two treasures in Europe, two in Asia, one in Latin America, and one in Australia.

Also known as the Bitcoin family, they declared in an interview that their fortune in cryptocurrencies is under protection in places as different as apartments for rent, businesses, or friends’ houses, where they cannot be easily located by malicious people.

The head of the Taihuttu family expressed, “I prefer to live in a decentralized world where I have a responsibility to protect my capital.”

Regardless, the Bitcoin Family has not wanted to publish the amount of its cryptographic fortune, only what it has made known is that it stores 26% of its cryptography in hot, the opposite way, in a place accessible by the internet as an ‘exchange’ or exchange centers.

Taihuttu lists this portfolio as its venture capital. These cryptocurrencies are in constant motion, on one occasion, the father of the family sold his entire investment of dogecoin to make a profit and then bought it again when the price of the currency bottomed out.

The rest of their investment is stored cold, including bitcoin, ethereum, and a little bit of litecoin, Taihuttu, expresses that this form of storage provides greater security against a scam but, on the contrary, forces users to have to physically move to these safeguards to be able to withdraw or enter new cryptocurrencies. Therefore, he is trying to protect part of his fortune cold on all continents to increase its accessibility.

This family now only dedicates itself to safeguarding and multiplying their assets, in addition to enjoying their life with all the benefits that being possessors and administrators of their fortune offers them.

Which they acquired by making strong decisions regarding detachment from their material assets without knowing what would be the benefits of that new investment to which they were risking, but Bitcoin, turned out for them the best decision of their life, providing them economic and social stability, good profits and a lot of profitability.

