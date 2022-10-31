Warba Bank is a leading banking corporation in the Middle East and North Africa region. This financial institution has its headquarters in Kuwait. Recently, Warba bank has ventured into the metaverse, becoming the first-ever Islamic lender to join this massive platform. The metaverse is simply a virtual realm anchored on social interaction. This bank now owns two sites on this platform, one on Decentraland and another on Sandbox. The decision by Warba bank to invest in the metaverse is guided by the need to reach out to the millennial generations and youths.

The Goal of Digital Transformation

Among the top priorities of Warba Bank is to boost its reputation as a leader in digital transformation. The institution will certainly enhance its products and services in virtual reality through collaboration with its clients. Perhaps one needs to understand the origin of this bank to know its role in the economy of Kuwait. In the beginning of 2010 and a few years back, the country was undergoing serious economic turmoil. Pursuant to an Amiri Decree, the Warba Bank was established to help in economic revival.

In April 2010, Warba Bank was captured in the Islamic Banks Register at Kuwait’s Central Bank. The citizens would then gain hope and confidence in an institution where they could save money and access credit.

In July 2022, Anwar Badawi Al-Ghaith, the bank’s Executive Vice President for Support Services and Treasury, announced the intention to launch services in the metaverse. In his statement, he noted that the bank wishes to build closer ties with its clients in virtual reality as a way of promoting its offering. Another objective would be to enhance better communication, improving the bank’s leverage as the pioneer of digital transformation in the Middle East. Anwar also noted that Warba Bank intends to set the pace in the augmented spaces to support consumers in the market.

Games in Metaverse

The Metaverse and Islamic Beliefs

The whole concept of the metaverse is acceptable in Muslim traditions and beliefs. An initiative known as MetaKawn was created in February 2022 for modern Muslims. It is a project guided by social morals and Islamic beliefs. MetaKawn is basically designed for the future of contemporary Muslims. The brains behind the MetaKawn and its alignment with Islamic beliefs can be attributed to Youssef Tazi, a marketing strategist, and Othmane Meziane, an entrepreneur.

No Love for Crypto in Kuwait

While cryptocurrencies are gaining momentum worldwide, the Finance Ministry of Kuwait does not recognize them. Your business transaction may be rendered null if you use cryptos. Equally, the Central Bank of Kuwait has set strict rules against using cryptos in the banking sector or any other department of the economy.

The basic technologies of the metaverse and cryptocurrencies are similar. In fact, cryptocurrencies are used to regulate the metaverse. They are very instrumental in the operation of this realm. It is projected that the metaverse is likely to generate about $1.5 trillion in revenue in the global economy. A large percentage, however, will be realized in the form of digital currency. As more customers in Kuwait get acclimatized to the metaverse, the government will likely ease its rules on the use of cryptocurrency.