Moving to a new office space can be exciting, particularly if you have been craving a change of scene or the move is the result of a successful expansion for your business. However, while you and your teams might be keen to get into your new workspace, it is important to make sure your old office is cleared out properly for new tenants. If you have leased this space from a property management company, they might take care of this for you. However, if you did own the building, you would need to take on this responsibility. Below are some quick tips to help you do this.

Decide What You’re Taking with You

Moving to a new workspace is a great opportunity for your company to declutter, so start thinking about what you want to take with you to the new offices. Items like computers, desks, chairs, and other equipment that is important for your daily operations are a must, but if you can see anything that can be replaced or that you no longer need, you will need to get rid of this responsibly. You might find that you can donate some equipment to other offices or sell them if they are still in good condition. If not, make sure you are taking them to a waste site that will dispose of these items properly. If there is a lot of waste to eliminate, consider hiring a skip to help remove these items from the site from services like 7 Skip Bins.

Clear the Office in Stages

Making sure that you are sticking to a good schedule when clearing out your old office space is important, especially if you want everything to be completed on the last day you will be there. This is why organizing your office clear out in stages can be smart, so you’re not leaving everything until the last minute. Get rid of the items you need the least first, and gradually start moving equipment and team members into the new office in the last couple of weeks so that your business can still run smoothly while you are clearing this old workspace.

Deep Cleaning

You might also want to think about hiring a cleaning service to deep clean this space once you leave. This will result in a fresh space for whoever will be using these offices next, and it is a common courtesy that will be expected. If you do own the building and you have decided to lease this out to another business to make some extra income, this will also be expected. It might also help you get back any security deposits you have put down if you did lease this space from another management company.

If you have decided to find a new office space for your business, make sure you have left your old workspace in good condition and cleared it properly. Use these tips to achieve this and make the transition from your old offices to the new ones easier.